From breeding dogs to yacht racing, people are calling out the “really dumb hobbies” rich people have

“A true historical landmark”: People are making tribute videos at the Target where a woman shoplifted for 7 hours

“You’re not verbally responding to basic interactions”: Zoomers are crashing out after other generations explain what the “Gen Z stare” actually is

People are sharing their most complicated life issues in the “I Grieve Different” trend, inspired by Kendrick Lamar

“That’ll learn’em”: Conservative host tries to own Mark Ruffalo by deleting Avengers movies he already paid for

January 15, 2026

“This is not me”: Reese Witherspoon says scammers are sliding into fans’ DMs pretending to be her

Rumors that the Starbucks unicorn frappe will return are rampant on TikTok, but is it just more 2016 nostalgia?

“Whole department didn’t know what to do”: Cop admits he doesn’t know how to handle a Waymo crash

“Grand Theft Auto” players won’t stop making Charlie Kirk assassination missions

The director of “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5” addresses those ChatGPT accusations

"How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don’t even understand."

“Such a cruel response”: Influencer blasts “hater” nurse for not giving her a shirt to complete her last-minute outfit, and it turns into a whole thing

"Don't let her bully you."

15 “insider secrets” people shared from their professions that are worth writing down

These are definitely useful to know.

“I am genuinely upset”: Gen Z has officially named the millennial Karen. Sorry, Jessicas

“Jessica will mess you up.”

“I wanted to articulate myself better”: Kai Cenat explained why he started reading books every day

"I don't know if it's gonna work. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

“We’re guilty for being ICONIC”: Two drunk OnlyFans models got arrested and pulled off a plane while doing splits

“Go f**k yourself!”: Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams snaps at woman after flight—then doubles down online

“Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would like if you punched me in the face.”

How to transfer your “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” island from Switch 1 to Switch 2

“Scared street dog learned to be loved”: 14 heartwarming pet adoption stories and photos from the r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit

Women are posting their divorce glow-ups on TikTok as part of the “the divorce effect” trend

Here’s why “achievement cakes” are popping up as the latest self-validation trend

Trump flipped off a Ford worker who shouted his frustrations over the Epstein files. Now, the suspended employee says he has no regrets

“Department of War AI will not be woke”: Pentagon moves forward with Grok military integration despite global backlash

“When did I do that?”: Trump denies promising $2K tariff revenue checks to Americans

“I gotta log off”: The White House declares “war on protein” on its social media accounts as international tensions rise

“Got the whole world singing along”: Joe Keery’s song “End of Beginning” spikes on charts after end of “Stranger Things”

Teyana Taylor’s “My Super Sweet 16” episode resurges after her Golden Globe win

“One Reddit tab open”: Fans scrutinize browser screenshots from the “Stranger Things” Netflix documentary

“It’s just gone”: David Letterman shares his honest, harsh opinion on the state of his old network, CBS