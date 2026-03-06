Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Testing the limits of our patience”: Bosch 500 dishwasher’s “sassy” notification has the internet debating smart appliances

"The second my dishwasher sends me a push notification I’m unplugging it."

12:00 PM CST on March 6, 2026

bosch dishwasher notification
Adobe Stock/@kurt/X

Smart fridges are one thing, but smart dishwashers? That's another thing entirely. We're in 2026 now, and apparently, anything is possible.

Featured Video

A new type of Bosch dishwasher has become all the rage online, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

This particular Bosch 500 series dishwasher comes with an accompanying app. As blogger Jeff Geerling notes, certain features of the dishwasher, such as a rinse cycle and an eco mode, require an app. In addition to this, users need to connect their dishwasher to WiFi and set up a cloud account via Home Connect to use the dishwasher properly.

However, he, for one, isn't impressed with this. "It's not like a video doorbell, where an Internet connection adds on functionality, like being able to see who rang while you're on vacation, or storing security footage clips on the cloud so you have them available even after someone robs your house," he wrote.

Advertisement
Bosch:I do not need to connect my dishwasher to the internet.
@adamislucky/X

"But a dishwasher... I'm not going to remote control my dishwasher and like, run an extra rinse cycle while I'm on a beach somewhere. I don't need Internet on my dishwasher."

How are dishwasher owners reacting on X?

More specifically, over on X, dishwasher users are expressing their distaste with the app.

Advertisement
I don’t need your app smack-talking me just because I went to empty my dishwasher earlier than it thinks I needed to. Note: the cycle was complete
@DLiktorius/X

Multiple users, in particular, were unhappy with the dishwasher's apparent sass, with many of them sharing screenshots of a notification that read: "Admittedly, emptying the dishwasher is not necessarily the top priority."

In one viral X post, a user shared a screenshot of this and wrote: "What, in the actual [expletive], kind of notification is this?"

@kurt/X
Advertisement

"Somebody is having too much fun with AI over at Bosch," they added.

In the replies, multiple other users shared their thoughts on the dishwasher.

"The second my dishwasher sends me a push notification, I’m unplugging it," one said.

"Some companies are truly brave at testing the limits of our patience for notification spam," another noted. "I salute Bosch for shooting their shot here."

Advertisement

While a third asked the question everyone else was asking: "Why do you allow notifications from a dishwasher app?"

We might not get a clear answer, but there is at least one good reason for it: it is damn entertaining.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Nintendo’s lawyers will love this”: The Pokémon Company responds to White House Pokopia meme

The timeline could hardly get weirder.

March 6, 2026
Entertainment

“This one’s for you”: The Met responds after Timothée Chalamet claims “no one cares” about ballet and opera

Timothée Chalamet didn't know what kind of pot he was stirring.

March 6, 2026
Culture

Tucker Carlson’s anti-war merch is going viral among the very people who hate him

"He’s going to accidentally have a best seller on his hands."

March 6, 2026
Trending

“That’s not 3 cups”: Woman measures boxed mac and cheese. The numbers on the package don’t add up

"I'm so tired of being ripped off."

March 6, 2026
Viral Politics

“Some people will die”: Trump says “I guess” when asked if Americans should fear Iranian attacks

"I’ve killed all their leaders," Trump said. "That room is gone."

March 6, 2026
Trending

“You rich bro, stop this”: James Harden mocked after AI-generated career video gets his own name wrong

"You make millions and can't hire artists?"

March 6, 2026
Advertisement