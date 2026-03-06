Smart fridges are one thing, but smart dishwashers? That's another thing entirely. We're in 2026 now, and apparently, anything is possible.

Featured Video

A new type of Bosch dishwasher has become all the rage online, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

This particular Bosch 500 series dishwasher comes with an accompanying app. As blogger Jeff Geerling notes, certain features of the dishwasher, such as a rinse cycle and an eco mode, require an app. In addition to this, users need to connect their dishwasher to WiFi and set up a cloud account via Home Connect to use the dishwasher properly.

However, he, for one, isn't impressed with this. "It's not like a video doorbell, where an Internet connection adds on functionality, like being able to see who rang while you're on vacation, or storing security footage clips on the cloud so you have them available even after someone robs your house," he wrote.

Advertisement

"But a dishwasher... I'm not going to remote control my dishwasher and like, run an extra rinse cycle while I'm on a beach somewhere. I don't need Internet on my dishwasher."

How are dishwasher owners reacting on X?

More specifically, over on X, dishwasher users are expressing their distaste with the app.

Advertisement

Multiple users, in particular, were unhappy with the dishwasher's apparent sass, with many of them sharing screenshots of a notification that read: "Admittedly, emptying the dishwasher is not necessarily the top priority."

In one viral X post, a user shared a screenshot of this and wrote: "What, in the actual [expletive], kind of notification is this?"

Advertisement

"Somebody is having too much fun with AI over at Bosch," they added.

In the replies, multiple other users shared their thoughts on the dishwasher.

"The second my dishwasher sends me a push notification, I’m unplugging it," one said.

"Some companies are truly brave at testing the limits of our patience for notification spam," another noted. "I salute Bosch for shooting their shot here."

Advertisement

While a third asked the question everyone else was asking: "Why do you allow notifications from a dishwasher app?"

We might not get a clear answer, but there is at least one good reason for it: it is damn entertaining.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.