Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“But pet owners DO vote”: Katherine Heigl responds to backlash over her Mar-a-Lago rescue gala appearance

"Animals don’t vote," said Heigl.

2:00 PM CDT on March 12, 2026

Actor Katherine Heigl at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Unforgettable' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on April 18, 2017.
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Actor Katherine Heigl is pushing back after critics questioned her appearance at a dog-rescue fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago.

Featured Video

The former Grey's Anatomy star said the event, which was co-chaired by Lara Trump, was about supporting animal welfare, not politics, arguing that “animals don’t vote” and need advocates regardless of where fundraising happens.

Critics of President Donald Trump are pushing back on her pushback.

Katherine Heigl defends Mar-a-Lago appearance as animal advocacy

Advertisement

After Trump critics released the hounds on Heigl for attending a pretty Trump-related charity gala, the actor provided a statement to multiple celebrity news outlets.

"Animals don’t vote," she said. "The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own."

"This event was about animal advocacy—something that has always been deeply personal to me," she added.

Advertisement

Heigl has put in a lot of time and money to help rescue and rehabilitate dogs. Part of the Jason Heigl Foundation, named after her late brother, takes in canines with behavioral issues and attempts to train and re-home them.

In 2010, the ASPCA granted Heigl the Presidential Service Award for her work with animals. The following year, she launched the "I Hate Balls" campaign to promote spaying and neutering.

The actor hasn't been seen much in recent years. In fact, this is her first major public appearance in over two years—since the Grey's Anatomy cast reunion at the 2024 Emmys.

According to Variety, the Wine, Women & Shoes event at Mar-a-Lago netted the Big Dog Ranch Rescue around $5.5 million. The Florida rescue claims to be the "LARGEST, cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S."

Advertisement

There are many dog rescue operations all over the U.S., most of which don't hold events at Mar-a-Lago. Currently, 52 percent of these shelters are no-kill.

"Pet owners do vote"

While "animals don't vote" is concise and quippy, it didn't hold up well to an ounce of thought from Trump critics.

It doesn't much matter whether animals vote or not when the owner of the golf club just followed up his Minneapolis ICE terror campaign with a new war in the Middle East. The over 1,600 dead can't adopt any dogs, after all.

Advertisement

Also, some people care about humans.

"But Pet Owners do vote," @mistergeezy pointed out on X.

Tweet reading "But Pet Owners do vote."
@mistergeezy/X

"As soon as I heard this I knew she was going to use the animals as an excuse," said @LeaundraRoss.

Advertisement

"I love dog and cats but to put them over humans is some privileged a** sh*t."

Some felt vindicated in their long-standing disdain for Heigl.

"I’ll give you this: All of you people who had weirdly intense, knee-jerk hatreds of Katherine Heigl 20 years ago were right," wrote @JonathanCohn.

Tweet reading "I’ll give you this: All of you people who had weirdly intense, knee-jerk hatreds of Katherine Heigl 20 years ago were right."
@JonathanCohn/X
Advertisement

"There are plenty of other ways to help rescue animals. Attend a Mar-a-Lago event is a choice," wrote @leebee4life. "Honestly, I’m not that surprised given other things she’s done in the past."

Tweet reading "You have to admit, it will be a little funny if we circle back around to "we were wrong about being wrong about Katherine Heigl""
@rockmarooned/X

"You have to admit, it will be a little funny if we circle back around to 'we were wrong about being wrong about Katherine Heigl,'" joked @rockmarooned.

Others expressed a funny feeling that if dogs could vote, they wouldn't vote for a Trump administration.

Advertisement

"I think Kristi Noem proved the White House doesn’t care about animals," said @TheBrandyHoward.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Tech

Fortnite users are calling for boycotts and canceling accounts after new changes to V-Bucks

"We’re raising prices to help pay the bills," Epic Games said.

March 12, 2026
Trending

David protein bars slapped with lawsuit alleging they contain up to 83% more calories than advertised. Macro counters are spiraling

"The David protein bar class action lawsuit hitting NYC gays like a freight train."

March 12, 2026
Viral Politics

Trump says groceries, hotel rates, car prices, and rent are all “way down.” Let’s fact check that

"A president completely untethered to truth," said ex-GOP Congressman Joe Walsh.

March 12, 2026
Trending

Denver International Airport seeks gift card donations for TSA agents without pay amid partial shutdown

"It’s a nice sentiment but a MAJOR conflict of interest."

March 12, 2026
Trending

Celebrities jump on the “What were you like in the ’90s” trend

They're all taking a trip down memory lane.

March 12, 2026
Entertainment

Did Kathie Lee Gifford shade the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with Tomi Lahren?

"She's just an old woman trying to keep up with the letters."

March 12, 2026
Advertisement