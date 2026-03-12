Did Kathie Lee Gifford shade the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with Tomi Lahren?

Kathie Lee Gifford found herself in a weird spot recently after comments about the LGBTQ+ community caused a bit of a stir.

Featured Video

The talk show host recently chatted with right-wing personality Tomi Lahren. The conversation had shifted to LGBTQ+ people after Lahren brought up Shia LaBeouf—his recent arrest in New Orleans, the homophobic comments he made afterwards about how "big gay people are scary" to him, and a subsequent interview he did about his newfound religion and declining to discuss "homosexuality in the Bible."

Gifford, however, had no problem jumping in.

"That one is a four-letter word, and it's called L-O-V-E. Love," she said. "I've been in this business since I first started getting paid when I was 10 years old to sing. And I've had as many, or more, gay friends than straight friends, or whatever."

Advertisement

That's when she made a bit of a faux pas, adding on, "I don't know how many letters there are. They really gotta stop with that. We know what you mean, you know?"

Kathie Lee Gifford shades the LGBTQ community in an interview with Tomi Lahren.



?: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless pic.twitter.com/HZ9VlLsQ97 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026

LGBTQ+ and all its letters

There's more than one way to interpret Gifford's comments. The generous interpretation is one that occasionally comes from inside the LGBTQ+ community as well—that the acronym itself is simply getting too unwieldy, when the existing letters and plus sign ultimately do cover it, albeit imperfectly.

Advertisement

But we also live in a time where complaining about the acronym has become shorthand for suggesting that certain groups don't belong within the LGBTQ+ community, shouldn't be fought for in the same manner, or should simply be quieter about their identity because it's "too much."

Considering Gifford was speaking to a right-wing personality in the midst of a conservative crusade against queer—and specifically trans—people, her comment stuck out as ill-advised, at best.

They seemed almost like a dog whistle amidst her other, far more accepting remarks about loving everyone, whether that was her intention or not.

Critics, defenders, and the acronym debate

Advertisement

Although Gifford's comments didn't cause quite as much of a public stir as tabloids might have had us believe, there was still some backlash online.

If it was really like how these people make it sound I might even agree, but who is going around trying to enforce this in everyday life? It's like some boomers will see a twitter bio with a symbol they don't recognize and just start panicking https://t.co/gP4AafbWNV — Willis Jackson (@diffrentpork) March 11, 2026

Kathie Lee seeing another letter added in LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/kBlQ34Loqn https://t.co/oJcu58yNSG — Andrew Frye (@itsandrewfrye) March 11, 2026

The most irritating part was undoubtedly other straight people continuing what Gifford had started—weighing in on the name of a community they're not a part of.

Advertisement

It also had the "pick me" gays chiming in.

She’s right. Way too many letters now. Ridiculous. https://t.co/wEPi3Kupxj — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) March 11, 2026

The worst gay guy u could ever imagine just got his lifeeeee https://t.co/QclkdXSqPk — ivy park township (@hugefarm) March 11, 2026

But a lot of people were ultimately unbothered, pointing out that although her messaging took a clumsy turn, the core of her message was a net positive for LGBTQ+ people—no matter what she thinks of the acronym.

Advertisement

I am no real fan - however she 100% did not. In the clip posted she said everyone should be loved equally. She made a joke about letters - but lets not say she shaded the community now. There are people who ACTUALLY do this. Lets focus on them — Casey C (@JCaseyChapman) March 11, 2026

She means well. She loves the community. Shes just an old woman trying to keep up with the letters. pic.twitter.com/reZoX2BHVU — Stacey’s Finger (@bootichow) March 11, 2026

Don’t do that. Kathie Lee has always been down for the community and fuck Toni Lahren for trying to trap her. https://t.co/99jg0js38Y — Season 40 Celebration #Tiggz40?♏️ (@TheBinMasterPt2) March 11, 2026

"I'm not telling anybody how to live their life. I never have," Gifford said. "I just know what Jesus said: 'Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Love God first.'"

Advertisement

Now, that's not to say there's no reason to side-eye her over the interview, but it might be more helpful to back it up just a bit first.

The fact that she even agreed to an interview with Tomi Lahren is all I need to know about type of time she’s on https://t.co/cgLtvJAmv9 — S (@even_steven8tht) March 11, 2026

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.