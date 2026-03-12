Woman tests how Home Depot workers treat her in a “hot girl” outfit vs dressed “like a boy”

A TikToker's experiment about "pretty privilege" at Home Depot is going viral after the results contradicted her expectations.

Creator Caroline Ricke (@richcaroline) visited the hardware store in two different outfits—first as an "off-duty model" in a black dress, then as a "boy," dressed down in basketball shorts and a sweatshirt, to see how male employees would react.

Does pretty privilege apply at Home Depot?

Ricke explained the premise of her experiment. “Today, we're gonna see how men treat me at the hardware store based on what I'm wearing. Will I get treated better dressed as an off-duty model or dressed as a boy?”

“My prediction is that they're gonna be way more willing to help while I'm dressed really hot,” she said.

When she asked a male employee for help while wearing the dress, Ricke said, “He couldn't even maintain eye contact. That means he was nervous.”

In her "boy" outfit, an employee greeted Ricke warmly, walked her to the paint aisle, and complimented her. “She called me pretty,” Ricke said. “The employee was more complimentary when I was hideous. Likely out of pity.”

As employees avoided her while she walked around in the dress, Ricke commented, "Once again, my slutty outfit was met with more apprehension than flirtation."

Instead of receiving more attention in the glamorous outfit, Ricke said workers were more helpful and conversational when she looked more casual. Dressing in basketball shorts and a gray sweatshirt topped off with thick glasses scored her a paint sample match and a coupon for free key copies.

“I think they're treating me better cause they're not intimidated by me,” Ricke concluded.

Social media isn't totally convinced

Ricke’s video is meant to be funny, but plenty of skeptical social media users took issue with her methodology, pointing out that the camera following her around likely affected the results.

Others emphasized Ricke’s idea that people are most definitely treated differently depending on how they dress and shared personal experiences.

They suggested reasons for Home Depot employees’ reactions to the different outfits: they’re ignoring her in the hot outfit because they’re married, they’re intimidated, or they don’t think she’s serious about purchasing anything.

@whotfisjovana reposted Ricke’s TikTok video to X on March 6, 2026, where it accumulated 1.6 million views. The X user commented, “Now THIS is journalism.”

“I’ve worked at Lowe’s. The dressed down look gave DIYer about to get some projects done. The overly dressed up walking around just gave attention seeker and she even looked less confident,” wrote @whitleysdaughtr.

"If you were alone without a camera person it might be different,” replied @lilianeadams28.

@twillcandy wrote, "I get so much free stuff when I look like a street urchin. People give free cookies or a sample slice of cake when I carry all my belongings in a plastic bag."

"Just cause u have ugly glasses on and hair in a bun doesn't change that fact that ur attractive,” commented @SLVTMEOUTPT2.

Caroline Ricke did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

