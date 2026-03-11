A guerrilla protest statue depicting President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein recreating the famous Titanic “I’m flying” scene appeared in Washington, D.C., this week.

Installed by anonymous art collective The Secret Handshake, the sculpture places the two men on the prow of a replica ship and frames their past relationship through the lens of the doomed ocean liner, an overt political metaphor that critics of the president have eagerly embraced.

Kings of the World

The statue, titled "King of the World," shows Trump standing behind Epstein with an affectionate smile while the latter spreads his arms wide, held gently by the president.

Banners displaying one of the more iconic Trump-Epstein buddy photos flank the scene with the word "Make America Safe Again."

Credit for this work of art belongs to the anonymous guerrilla art collective The Secret Handshake. They affixed a plaque to the ship that makes their message clear, if the rest didn't already.

"The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches," it reads. "This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches."

The White House is a little upset about it. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson jumped to do a "what about" on Democrats.

"When will these wealthy Democrat donors create sculptures of Democrats—like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries—who continued to solicit money and meetings from Epstein after he was convicted as a sex offender?" she said to Newsweek.

The Secret Handshake seems to be making these pop-up statues a regular thing. In October 2025, they installed a statue on the National Mall that depicted Trump and Epstein holding hands and skipping, titled "Best Friends Forever."

The plaque referenced the notorious birthday card sent by the president to the sex trafficker that we were all subjected to in September 2025.

A giant twelve foot tribute to Jeffrey Epstein-Donald Trump’s infamous birthday card has been erected in the National Mall, Washington. pic.twitter.com/9uI3MBYJTe — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 19, 2026

Speaking of, they also erected a 12-foot replica of that card near the same spot in January.

"It's missing Putin"

As angry as the Trump administration must be, the left is equally delighted. Bluesky can't get enough of art like this.

"That’s a perfect metaphor for Trump," said @cheetovoodo.bsky.social‬. "He and Epstein on the bow of a ship that’s about to sink."

"There was room on the door but Trump did not let Epstein on," joked @pcrritesgood.bsky.social‬.

"Put it on a trailer and take it to every high school in America," @nigelsq.bsky.social‬ suggested.

Others are eagerly looking forward to the next installation, even offering their own ideas.

"What should the next Trump-Epstein statue get its inspiration from?" asked @bwkemper.bsky.social‬ with an image from that iconic moment in Ghost.

Of course, there's always someone with notes.

"It’s missing Putin with his shirt off behind Trump," wrote @imissjohnprine.bsky.social‬.

