The right-wing girlies are fighting! Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk’s Air Force Academy role, Laura Loomer rushes to defend her

President Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors—an advisory role her late husband briefly held before his death in 2025.

Featured Video

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, joined the board in March 2025 and attended one meeting before he was killed in Utah in September.

The Board of Visitors includes 16 members who advise the academy on morale, curriculum, finances, and other internal matters. While the panel includes lawmakers and military figures, presidents also appoint several members directly.

Trump appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy advisory board

Advertisement

As of March 10, Erika Kirk appeared on the academy’s website as a presidential appointee, according to USA TODAY. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales confirmed the decision in a statement, saying Trump "made the perfect choice in appointing Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors."

Wales also referenced Charlie Kirk’s prior role. “Erika Kirk will continue his legacy,” she said, adding that she would "be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world."

Still, the announcement drew sharp reactions online. Some critics questioned Erika Kirk’s qualifications to advise a military academy.

@cornski tweeted, "this fryin me cuz what the F*CK does erika kirk know bout the air force."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, @AlanRMacLeod joked, "Lmao, imagine dedicating your entire life to climbing the military ladder, and then being overruled by a dead podcaster's wife."

Others compared the move to debates over diversity hiring. "This is by definition what they was b*tching about what DEI was doing…," wrote @SoulKingLives.

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer feud over the appointment

The controversy intensified after conservative commentator and former communications director for Turning Point USA, Candace Owens, mocked the decision.

Advertisement

On X, Owens responded with sarcasm. "She's a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her to a position advising our Defense Department," Owens wrote. "This is all perfectly normal and only people who are DEMONIC would question this appointment."

Owens has been vocally denouncing Erika Kirk since Charlie's death, even releasing a multi-part series about the widow titled "Bride of Charlie" in which she questions Erika's persona, motivations, finances, and more.

She’s a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her to a position advising our Defense Department.

This is all perfectly normal and only people who are DEMONIC would question this appointment. https://t.co/gXbDpTxpGB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 10, 2026

Far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer quickly pushed back to defend Erika.

Advertisement

She tweeted, "Hi @RealCandaceO Since everything is a conspiracy to you, let me explain." She then noted, talking down to Owens, that Charlie Kirk had already served on the board before his death.

Loomer also cited Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), who supported the move. "Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy," Pfluger said.

"Charlie was appointed," she summarized bluntly. "He is now dead, so to honor him, his wife is taking his spot. Not everything is a conspiracy."

Advertisement

Yet the exchange quickly drew more mockery. Critics resurfaced Loomer’s past attacks on Charlie Kirk while he was alive, which led some people to accuse her of hypocrisy.

@LauraLoomer where is all that donor money going that you were so worried about back then.



Show us the NEW DONOR MONEY TRAILS.



NOW WHO IS THE ROCK STAR WITH FIREWORKS? pic.twitter.com/N9zVp9qfGk — watchntheshow2c (@gsonearth6934) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.