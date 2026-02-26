Candace Owens fans are transvestigating Erika Kirk following new “Bride of Charlie” doc

Online conspiracy circles are now targeting Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, after conservative commentator Candace Owens released the first episode of her new "Bride of Charlie" series.

In the video, Owens highlights alleged childhood yearbook photos of Erika, prompting some of her supporters to begin "transvestigating"—a transphobic online practice of speculating about someone's gender identity based on appearance.

The conspiracy marks the latest escalation in a growing feud between Owens and the Turning Point USA orbit.

Candace Owens sets her sights on Erika Kirk

Owens has been vocal about Charlie Kirk's shooting since last September. First, she declared that the late Turning Point USA founder was a "time traveler." Then she began to push conspiracy theories that the government assassinated him for deviating from its pro-Israel stance.

Now she's turned her sights on Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk. In the first episode of "Bride of Charlie," posted on Wednesday, she called Erika's past into question.

Owens claimed that Erika attended a mysterious private academy, referring to it as "exceedingly Jewish."

Close to minute 54 of the video, Owens displayed images of an elementary school yearbook that allegedly include Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve, in grades one, two, and three. The second two photos show a young child with much shorter hair than the first grader's.

It took very little time for Owens and her fans to start their transvestigation.

?BOMBSHELL: Candace Owens Just UNCOVERED Erika Kirk's SECRET Early Years— And It’s WILDER Than Anyone Expected... Was Erika BORN A MALE?! ?



Tonight on “The Bride of Charlie,” Candace dropped the most mind-blowing connection yet.



Erika didn’t just move to Arizona after the… https://t.co/iiDrj6W8RM pic.twitter.com/onM0buOhqO — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) February 26, 2026

"Candace found Erika’s actual yearbook photos from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade at this school, and in one of them, Erika is dressed as a boy," wrote conspiracy account Project Constitution on X.

"Full boy’s outfit. Short hair. Posing like one of the guys."

Owens herself did not suggest that Erika is trans in the video. She focused more on the school itself, something about "Tesseract," and made a lot of vague insinuations.

TPUSA smears Candace Owens back

This video is another shot in a brewing war between the more conspiracy-minded Candace Owens camp and the Turning Point USA camp.

On the Daily Wire's "Friendly Fire" podcast, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called Owens' video "absolutely satanic to Erika Kirk."

Ben Shapiro: “What Candace [Owens] is doing right now is absolutely satanic to Erika Kirk” — Media Matters for America (@mmfa.bsky.social) 2026-02-25T14:48:03.130Z

According to a leaked internal TPUSA email posted by geopolitics analyst Brian Allen, the organization directed staff to use similar language about Owens.

Talking points include calling her an "evil" and "demonic" person, pushing a "witch hunt."

Right-wing anti-Owens accounts appear to be complying to the point that the Owens camp started accusing them of getting paid to do it.

"I wonder how many influencer will apologize for pushing an AI generated email stating other influencers like @catturd2 and @GuntherEagleman are being paid to state the obvious," wrote @tiffanylloree.

Right-wing account Catturd retweeted that with their support.

"None of them will apologize because they were all involved in the coordinated lie," they said.

Dan Bongino rips into Simon Goddek for claiming he was paid to hate on Candace Owens.



"I would rather a smaller learner audience of sane people. Then a bigger audience that includes morons. If you follow this account this absolute dipshit then you got taken again" ?



Thank… pic.twitter.com/C4q8RMEM60 — J (@JayTC53) February 26, 2026

Former deputy director of the FBI Dan Bongino struck back at a similar accusation.

Even some of the most dedicated and far-out conspiracy accounts didn't see the Kirk transvestigation (Kirkansvestigation?) coming.

"Ok hands up - who had Candace Owens claiming Erica Kirk was born a Male - on their 2026 bingo card?" asked @BGatesIsaPyscho.

