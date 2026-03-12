Skip to Content
Tech

Fortnite users are calling for boycotts and canceling accounts after new changes to V-Bucks

"We’re raising prices to help pay the bills," Epic Games said.

5:00 PM CDT on March 12, 2026

fortnite vbucks changes princess fish
Epic Games/@pressstartlo/TikTok

Epic Games is increasing the price of Fortnite's in-game V-Bucks currency, and it's causing an uproar among the game's fans.

Featured Video

On March 10, Epic Games announced the news in a Fortnite blog post. In the explanation, it said, "The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot, and we’re raising prices to help pay the bills." The joke didn't quite land.

The changes will start on March 19—the date of Fortnite's next Battle Royale season—and it'll go as follows:

  • $8.99 pack – 800 V-Bucks, instead of 1,000 previously
  • $22.99 pack – 2,400 V-Bucks, instead of 2,800 previously
  • $36.99 pack – 4,500 V-Bucks, instead of 5,000 previously
  • $89.99 pack – 12,500 V-Bucks, instead of 13,500 previously
  • Exact Amount Pack – $0.99 for 50 V-Bucks (was previously $0.50 for 50 V-Bucks)

In the announcement, Epic Games also said it'll be dropping the price of its Battle Pass from 1,000 V-Bucks to 800, which is also the new price of its OG Pass. Not only that, but Fortnite's Music Pass will now cost 1,200 V-Bucks, instead of 1,400, and its LEGO Pass will be 1,200 V-Bucks, instead of 1,400.

Social media users speak out

On social media, fans talked about the changes and said they were upset that they'll be getting fewer V-Bucks in a pack.

"I cancelled my crew account," one person said on TikTok while sharing a video of them playing as Princess Felicity Fish in the game.

"I will play as Princess Fish for eternity before ever having sympathy for the ruling class," they added. "There's power held in where we choose to spend our dollars. Never forget your worth."

@pressstartlo/TikTok
On X, other people said they were going to stop supporting Fortnite.

"I canceled my FN crew subscription, and you should too. I'm also not buying V-bucks anymore, and I definitely think everyone should stop too. Increasing the price is a stupid decision, and they need to see the consequences of their actions," an X user wrote.

Another said, "Hey @Fortnite @FortniteStatus I’m canceling my crew if you go through with the Vbucks changes. I pay for 1k vbucks monthly, not 800."

Someone else called for a boycott of Fortnite and asked other players not to play the game on March 19 so they could hit Epic Games "where it hurts."

@XellBuZer/X

"Our goal: Lower the player count on the first day of the new season," they said.

Epic Games has reportedly responded to the outrage on Reddit. In its post, they thanked everyone for their feedback and said it's "cooking a ton on next season."

r/FortNiteBR via Reddit
"There's more to share soon :)," they added.

However, players weren't happy with that response.

"How can you cook in a dumpster fire," someone noted on X.

Another said, "Sounds like Epic just wants to lose more money to me."

Stay in touch

More from The Daily Dot

