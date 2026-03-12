Skip to Content
Celebrities jump on the “What were you like in the ’90s” trend

They're all taking a trip down memory lane.

12:00 PM CDT on March 12, 2026

what were you like in the 90s trend
@halleberry/X/@brookeshieldsofficial/TikTok

All over TikTok, people are reminiscing about the "good ol' days" and sharing images of how they looked in the '90s.

Featured Video

This is part of a wider TikTok and Instagram Reels trend, which consists firstly of on-screen text that says: "Mom/Dad, what were you like in the '90s?" before cutting to a slideshow of the user in their younger days. The Goo Goo Dolls' '90s hit "Iris" plays in the background.

Since the trend started to pick up pace last month, several '90s icons are using it to reflect on their glory days. Here's a look at some of the best...

Halle Berry "had fools falling in love."

Songstress Jewel shared a look back at her musical debut era.

@reesewitherspoon

Let’s just say… there's a lot to unpack here.

♬ Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Reese Witherspoon jokes "there's a lot to unpack here."

@kristindavis

The 90’s were a very interesting time

♬ Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

Sex And The City legend Kristin Davis was one of the first to follow the trend.

@brookeshieldsofficial

Feels like a lifetime ago… the 90s, babe!

♬ original sound - Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields admits it "feels like a lifetime ago."

Jennifer Love Hewitt assured viewers that "a good time was had!"

@reba

Feels like yesterday… give or take 30 years! #90s #throwback

♬ Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Reba McEntire joked that it "feels like yesterday... give or take 30 years!"

@drewbarrymore

I went down memory lane looking at these photographs!

♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore reminisced over some of her best fashion moments.

@timmcgraw

Safe to say the 90s treated me pretty well!!

♬ Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

Tim McGraw admitted that the '90s treated him "pretty well."

Sharon Stone shared the post to celebrate her birthday.

@jonathanscott

This was a fun walk down memory lane… the 90s were epic ?

♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

Jonathan Scott called it "a fun walk down memory lane.

Joey Lawrence remarked: "What a decade."

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson joked: "And I remember none of it!"

Tennis star Andre Agassi remarked, "What a time."

Denise Austin jumped on the bandwagon.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

