Celebrities jump on the “What were you like in the ’90s” trend

All over TikTok, people are reminiscing about the "good ol' days" and sharing images of how they looked in the '90s.

This is part of a wider TikTok and Instagram Reels trend, which consists firstly of on-screen text that says: "Mom/Dad, what were you like in the '90s?" before cutting to a slideshow of the user in their younger days. The Goo Goo Dolls' '90s hit "Iris" plays in the background.

Since the trend started to pick up pace last month, several '90s icons are using it to reflect on their glory days. Here's a look at some of the best...

had fools falling in love ? pic.twitter.com/G9ICiAo02w — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 11, 2026

Halle Berry "had fools falling in love."

90’s really was a vibe pic.twitter.com/Mb1YAkvUCY — Jewel (@jeweljk) March 11, 2026

Songstress Jewel shared a look back at her musical debut era.

Reese Witherspoon jokes "there's a lot to unpack here."

Sex And The City legend Kristin Davis was one of the first to follow the trend.

Brooke Shields admits it "feels like a lifetime ago."

Jennifer Love Hewitt assured viewers that "a good time was had!"

Reba McEntire joked that it "feels like yesterday... give or take 30 years!"

Drew Barrymore reminisced over some of her best fashion moments.

Tim McGraw admitted that the '90s treated him "pretty well."

Sharon Stone shared the post to celebrate her birthday.

@jonathanscott This was a fun walk down memory lane… the 90s were epic ? ♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

Jonathan Scott called it "a fun walk down memory lane.

Joey Lawrence remarked: "What a decade."

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson joked: "And I remember none of it!"

Tennis star Andre Agassi remarked, "What a time."

Denise Austin jumped on the bandwagon.

