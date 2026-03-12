Chappell Roan is known to value her privacy, but some people aren't sure she's going about it the right way. Now, Boy George is sharing his thoughts on the matter and his words are sparking some controversy.

Recently, the singer went viral online after video footage showed her surrounded by paparazzi in Paris. In the clip, she stands outside around her fans and apparent photographers with her phone for a few minutes, narrating the footage as she says, "Please let me alone and stop harassing me."

"So I'm just trying to go to dinner, and I've asked these people several times to get away from me. This person I've asked several times to go away, and they will not."

This is the third time Chappell Roan has gone viral for yelling at photographers at events. This year at the Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter commented about how quiet the press pit was on the red carpet, saying, "Chappell really started a movement."

Boy George reacts

As well as sparking debate on the general internet, this behavior also caught the attention of Boy George, who made his thoughts clear in an X post.

"It's probably not helpful, but I have been doing this fame thing for a while, and you learn slowly and painfully that you don't get a free pass once you turn yourself into a bird of paradise," he wrote.

"I watched Chappell Roan filming the paps in Paris, and I laughed because I have kicked off at them many times. The trick is to own your fame. Yes, it's annoying at times, but so is being ignored and told you're a 'has-been. Life is always now, and I think Chappell looks great, but cheer up, girl. The world is at your feet, stop kicking it! It takes so much more time to say no to a picture or a signature. Boundaries are boring. Break them with the magic of kindness!"

It's probably not helpful but I have been doing this fame thing for a while and you learn slowly and painfully that you don't get a free pass once you turn yourself into a bird of paradise. I watched @ChappellRoan filming the paps in Paris and I laughed because I have kicked off… — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 10, 2026

X users were split on Boy George's comments

On the one hand, there were those X users who agreed with Boy George's point of view.

"The difference is yours were real, hers are hired by her team," one speculated. "But she can be mad at her team for keeping her relevant and in the press and making her famous."

"Celebs have no problem using the media when they're selling something to make money and suddenly want privacy when they don't," another wrote. They want to have their cake and eat it too.

However, there were others who were on Roan's side.

"Why is she supposed to accept abuse just because she's famous?" a third asked. "This steers way too close to 'she asked for it.'"

Similarly, a fourth added: "Why is everyone so eager to tell women to just take unwanted attention?"

"'Boundaries are boring' eh?" a fifth chimed in. "Women are asking for boundaries when it comes to their places of safety."

