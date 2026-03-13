Melania Trump called herself a visionary during a speech. The internet had other thoughts

Donald and Melania Trump hosted a Women’s History Month event at the White House, supposedly to honor women leaders, on March 12. The gathering featured women from different professions and backgrounds.

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However, the administration itself employs far fewer women than any other in recent history. The percentage of women working in the current administration is just 16% as of November 2025, according to the Guardian.

Melania Trump delivered remarks praising women’s achievements during the event, but a large chunk of her speech focused on praising herself, leading to much derision online.

GIMME A BREAK: Melania Trump describes herself as a “visionary.”



“As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain laser focus.”



She is as big a moron as he is.

pic.twitter.com/5lkWb9fgs3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 12, 2026

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Melania Trump described herself as a "visionary"

During the speech, Melania spoke about persistence and leadership. Then she described her own outlook in unusually direct terms.

"As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain laser focus."

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However, the internet reacted with immediate skepticism. Many people questioned both the wording and the decision to praise herself in that way.

For example, @AnnieForTruth wrote, "OMG, irony is dead! Melania described herself as a 'visionary' who is 'alone at the top' with an 'imagination' full of 'originality,' at a Women’s History Month event at the White House! 🤣😂🤣"

Others brought up past controversies of Melania stealing speeches wholecloth from other women. @JohnnyAGI tweeted, "Just a reminder that Melania Trump is so much of a 'visionary' that entire portions of her 2016 RNC speech were directly plagiarized from Michelle Obama. Staggering levels of brilliance right there."

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Others mocked the tone of the quote and treated it like a daily affirmation. @mannyfidel joked, "me to me in the mirror in the morning."

Critics focused on the wording and delivery

Some reactions turned toward the presentation of the speech rather than its content. Several commenters said her delivery felt awkward or detached.

For instance, journalist @SangitaMyska wrote, "Her delivery, though; it’s like she’s being held hostage, her captor standing guard."

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Others framed the speech as sounding more like a résumé. @Dli_ODoir asked, "Is she completing her LinkedIn profile?"

Meanwhile, @J9Talley wondered whether she even reviewed the remarks beforehand. They asked, "Did she even read the speech before she gave it? Is she aware that she’s saying these things about HERSELF? What in the world?"

@EdwardGLuce simply responded, "This isn’t The Onion."

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Public relations professional @BobPickard also weighed in with advice. "PR pro tip: leaders should never refer to themselves as what they want others to call them. Show, don’t label. 'Visionary' is worthless coming from you. From others, it actually means something."

Even so, the comments grew harsher as the discussion continued. @azsweetheart013 wrote, "This is delusional. She can’t believe she is a visionary. Alone at the top. WTF. The only thing she’s on top of is a garbage heap. You can put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig."

@hiatusse wrote, “Melania Trump, visionary, passionate, often alone at the top, listening to her instincts and always maintaining a laser-focus, like Elena Ceauşescu,” the infamous wife of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu.

Finally, @mary_pezzulo gave a blunt takeaway, saying, "I will never have Imposter Syndrome again."

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