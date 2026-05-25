Boyfriend Left Without a Word the Day After His Girlfriend’s Oncology Appointment — While Still Financially Dependent on Her

A 27-year-old woman on Reddit has opened up about her breakup story and described what her live-in boyfriend of nearly a year did. Posting on the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries this week, she wrote: “I guess this is my villain origin story.”

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The woman said she had been having some serious issues with her health since March and hadn't been looked at until recently, when her mom accompanied her to a doctor's appointment.

The doctor was not a general practitioner but an oncologist, as her condition had prompted concern about a possible cancer diagnosis. Despite her having stopped working due to her health issues, her boyfriend remained financially dependent on her and made no apparent effort to find employment.

The very next night, the boyfriend took off with his father to watch a movie, leaving his girlfriend alone with her thoughts.

But within a few hours, he texted her again, this time asking for money to buy an expensive board game. She noted in the post that the amount he was asking for could have covered two weeks of groceries, and when she pointed this out, he sulked.

The next morning, the boyfriend's father came to drop him back at the place he shared with the poster (aka the girlfriend), her mother, and grandmother. She said the confrontation quickly escalated, with the boyfriend attributing every past argument to her and calling her a controlling bully.

Rather than ending things face to face, he asked his father to remain outside while he gathered his things. “I asked him, I begged him, to at least be civil and end our relationship with decency and dignity," she wrote. As you can expect, he didn't.

In the post that she shared on Reddit, the woman also said that the man who is now her ex-boyfriend didn't even tell his father that she had stopped working because she was dealing with a potentially long-term illness.

When the girlfriend's mother tried to reason things out with the boyfriend's father, his reaction spoke volumes because he said, “I've been trying to push him to do something with his life since he turned 18. My son is a coward, and he doesn't want to help himself.”

As of publication, the poster had not received a definitive diagnosis. Doctors were investigating for lymphoma after ruling out other conditions. A PET scan would determine where a biopsy could be performed.

All of this has clearly stressed her out, and having this man out of her life in the meantime was, as a commentator terms it, “Bullet soundly dodged.”

Another commenter wrote: “The stress this soul sucker would've put on you could cause worse health outcomes. Cancer is stressful enough; add a manchild freeloader that you'll have to do emotional labor for while in the trenches yourself? Nope.” And comments of this sort reassured the poster that there was no need to feel embarrassed about the situation, as she herself is the one who needs care right now.

A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. You’re not alone: practical support and understanding matter. Start finding comfort and help: https://t.co/0E0T25HW29 #CancerSupport #CopingWithCancer pic.twitter.com/pev8hP5OQ8 — Cancer Care Parcel (@CancerParcel) May 24, 2026

She closed the post by sharing the recipe for the roasted tomato soup she had made that evening — tomatoes, onions and garlic roasted with herbs, blended with vegetable stock, heavy cream and fresh basil, served with a grilled cheese sandwich.

She served it to herself with a grilled cheese sandwich!