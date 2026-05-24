“He Never Asked Me For Anything”: Man Stunned After Dad Suddenly Requests $8,400

A 29-year-old man recently posted on r/confession about his father’s first serious request for help that kept him up all night. While they are not especially emotionally close, his 58-year-old father texts him on holidays, watches football with him, and phones him when something breaks in his home.

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His father's voice "was different from the beginning" on a recent call, he recalled. He said, "Hey kid, I need to ask you something and please just say no if it's a no". He went on to say that he needed $8,400 before the end of the month but did not initially explain why.

He only said, “stuff caught up with me”. He also noticed his mother in the background going silent.

His dad has never asked him for anything before. He always said “we're handling it kid”, even when they were struggling financially in 2019 and the son offered help. So this request felt like a sign that things had gone beyond “handling.”

The Redditor says "my plans can wait however long" and that he already knows what to do. He asks the thread whether he is "allowed to be a little bit sad about it" or if being upset about supporting a parent makes him a horrible person because he is confused about how to feel about that decision.

He also wonders if he was feeling sad because of “something older than this phone call” and says the timing of parents relying on adult children “just caught me off guard.” In the end, the original poster writes he does not know exactly what he is asking for, “advice maybe or just someone to tell me they've been here.”

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byu/Typical_Many_8930 from discussion

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In the comments, one person wrote, “Threads like this always end up restoring my faith in people a little bit.” Another commenter stated a celebrity example, “I remember when Tyrese built/ bought his mother her own home. He was so beautiful to me. Because you could see it was the proudest moment in his.”

Some commenters urged caution, “OP please listen to me: do not send a penny before you figure out what’s going on. There is a high likelihood your parents are being scammed.”

At the time of posting, the Redditor had not said whether he planned to send the money or seek more details first.