Bride Says Best Friend Since Childhood Won’t Come to Her Wedding Because She’s Marrying a Woman

A bride-to-be says she ended a 15-year friendship after her childhood best friend refused to attend the wedding ceremony because she is marrying a woman.

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It was only after sending out a bridesmaid package as a surprise that the poster got to know that her friend had "a really hard time" deciding if she would be able to attend the wedding because her religious convictions had become stronger over the past year. The friend wrote, "Because of that, I can't, with good conscience, support a same sex marriage when it goes completely against my beliefs."

The friend even added that if she were to attend this marriage, then it could be construed as an endorsement of same-sex marriage, not only by other Christians, but also by her own children.

The poster then said that she had been out to her friend for about three years, and she had even met her partner. The bride said her father and stepmother had also not accepted her relationship. Thus, she wrote, "I didn't realize one of my closest, most trusted people secretly felt the same way. I feel lied to and honestly have felt sick to my stomach since reading this."

In response, the poster said she "already responded to let her know how hurtful this is… but that our friendship will not be able to continue if this is what she believes, and wished her the best."

She is also trying to put a positive spin on the situation and wrote that she is trying to focus on how relieved she feels now that these feelings from a close friend are out in the open. "I'm glad she told me now so that I don't have to keep people like this in my life."

The commentators were certainly not in the mood to hold back after reading the entire message. One of them said that the friend claimed to have tried not to judge the bride-to-be, yet did exactly that. "After praying a lot, I chose hate over love," they wrote. "This isn't about you at all or even her own faith. This is about her needing to keep up her reputation of being homophobic for her church and children," another user mentioned. "As a Christian, I would have no problem attending a gay wedding," a third commented.

As a Christian, would you attend a gay wedding? — GodlyAction (@GodlyAction) April 16, 2025

Yet another person in the thread said that the friend seemed to be "missing the entire point" of Christianity because the Vatican has allowed priests to bless same-sex couples for some time now. Another commenter even went so far as to quote the Bible and respond with a biblical verse, Matthew 7:1, that is interpreted as a warning to people who judge others.

The poster is set to marry her partner next April.