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Viral Politics

Trump and Melania’s Resurfaced July 4 Kiss Has the Internet in Stitches as Viewers Share Their Funniest Takes

By Reni

11:04 AM CDT on May 24, 2026

Tender Moment between Donald Trump and Melania Trump on July 4, 2025 goes viral once more.

Tender Moment between Donald Trump and Melania Trump on July 4, 2025 is being remembered as the day approaches.

|Image Credit: (L) X | @OANN ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

Social media users are revisiting a viral July 4 moment involving Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

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Last year, the internet was going gaga after a video featuring the Trumps sharing a heartfelt kiss on the holiday went viral. In the video, Trump and Melania were huddled close to each other as fireworks began. At the time, the couple was standing on the balcony of the White House, surrounded by a sea of MAGA supporters outside the property. As the fireworks were in full display, Trump turned to his wife and kissed her on the nose.

 

The First Lady momentarily appeared confused but seemed to have quickly regained her composure after the tender moment. Once more, she turned to her husband, who took a few seconds and then turned toward her. 

Trump kissed his wife on the nose a second time. The second kiss lasted slightly longer. After they shared their allegedly tender moment, the two of them were beaming at each other and the crowd.

They continued to exchange smiles and waves with their supporters. All while occasionally glancing at each other, probably enjoying the moment. 

Netizens Are Still Divided Over the Alleged Tender Viral Moment Between Them

Netizens are still not convinced about the moment being a genuine one. Well, at least not all of them. They remain divided about their thoughts on the matter, considering the rumors about the couple’s marriage. 

One netizen on X said, “This is so cringe, the world is laughing.” Another mentioned, “This is all for show…so.” Another user wrote, “He went in to kiss his wife on the lips, and she gave him a cheek. These two do not have a real marriage. 

A fourth added, “Nothing tender about that!” The next one thought, “Wonder how much she added to her appearance fee for that.” A final one highlighted a zoomed-in observation and noted, “Gritting her teeth and curling her lips in disgust…can’t say I blame her for THAT!” 

While many were not buying their moment at the celebration of the American holiday, others actually found it cute and wholesome. 

 A netizen said, “This was so precious! It appears President Trump and Melania are really enjoying their second term in the White House…” The next one said, “That’s a couple that has that ‘kids are grown let’s have a 4th of July date night—just the two of us’ vibe.” 

Another warned, “Anyone who says there are issues in their lives is just making it up.” A final one mentioned, “They’ve been through thick and thin with media scrutinizing every move they make. Give them a break, this is a beautiful moment!” 

Similarly, other internet pundits have been resharing the moment across social media platforms like X and Reddit, wondering what this year’s 4th of July might look like. 

The clip continues to circulate online ahead of this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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