A hairstylist canceled an appointment with a woman because of a family emergency. Her client later found her eating shrimp at a Mexican restaurant. When the woman demanded her $50 deposit back, the hairstylist refused and asked if she wanted some food instead.

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A TikTok shared by @jailbae_ has gone viral with over 3 million views and counting. After the appointment was called off, the woman found her hairstylist's car parked outside a Mexican restaurant.

Although there was a string of other restaurants, the TikToker decided to check them out until she found her hairstylist. She found her in the very first restaurant she entered.

The name of the restaurant wasn’t confirmed. But she certainly did find her along with three other individuals. Their relation to the hairstylist is unconfirmed.

After spotting the hairstylist in an orange dress, the woman walked over to her table and found that she was enjoying shrimp and other food at the table.

When the TikToker confronted the woman about it, the hairstylist gestured at the table. And claimed that the woman was interrupting the family emergency meeting, over food and drinks.

Next, the TikToker asked for a refund of her $50 deposit, since it was the hairstylist who called off the appointment. The individual argued that she couldn’t return the deposit.

The hairstylist cited her website and claimed she has 30 days to reschedule an appointment, but would not receive the deposit back. During this argument, a man attempted to convince the hairstylist to return the deposit and took out a piece of paper, but the hairstylist refused.

She then argued that the deposit was $15 and not $50, and offered her a piece of shrimp instead. When the hairstylist continued to refute, the woman repeatedly said, “It was $50.”

In the end, the TikToker approached a waiter and placed an order, asking them to put it on the hairstylist’s tab. The woman's followers had much to say about the confrontation.

TikTokers Sided With the Woman After Her Hairstylist Skipped an Appointment

The video was liked by over 500,000 TikTokers and drew comments from over 22,000 people. Many sided with the woman, as a result of the alleged incident. Many users alleged that the hairstylist’s behavior was “unprofessional.”

Taking that into account, a user who resonated with the TikToker said, “She took your money and went out to eat.” Another user wondered why the woman didn’t return the deposit. The individual asked, “Why not just give her money back????”

Image Credit: TikTok | @jailbae_

Several users highlighted the man who attempted to get the woman to return the deposit because it “didn’t make sense.” A user quoted the man’s remarks and said, “Thank God he understands.”

Some users commended the TikToker for maintaining restraint and alleged they would’ve flipped the table if they were in that situation. One such person said, “Shrimp would’ve been all on the ground.”

Editor's Note: The details in this article are purely a reflection of the video shared by @jailbae_ on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The names and locations mentioned are unconfirmed.