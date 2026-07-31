While enjoying a night out in Panama, a woman was shocked to have a giant bug land on her shirt. The size of the bug was astounding. As a result, she threw her shirt off to get it away from her. The video was posted to X, which started an interesting conversation about bugs, and how many people fear them.

Featured Video

That was actually a huge UNDERREACTION. look at that thing pic.twitter.com/OjWhkbnlzX — Jonathan Slater (@slater57649) July 30, 2026

The video starts with the woman screaming. This causes her to instantly take her shirt off. She is visibly upset, and it’s hard to tell what’s causing her outburst at first. She threw her shirt on the ground, and this was when we finally got a look at what caused her fear.

The woman’s friend is laughing as she sits on the ground and moves her t-shirt around. She’s nervous, fumbling the shirt around while her friends laugh. It took a few seconds to reveal the bug, but once she did, everyone screamed and laughed.

Advertisement

What was revealed was a giant beetle-like creature. The bug was unbelievably big. It continued to walk around on her shirt as if nothing was happening. The person recorded continued to laugh until she was out of breath. It’s clear everyone was stunned by the size of the bug.

The text over the video reads, “Bugs in Panama are built different.” The account that shared the video on X thought the woman’s rush to take her shirt off wasn’t enough. They thought she handled it a little too well. “That was actually a huge UNDERREACTION. Look at that thing,” they penned the caption.

Many commenters responded humorously. People were sharing their own reaction videos. Most were absolutely terrified, claiming the woman was far too calm for their liking. They would have been terrified and acted accordingly. It was clear that bugs were a serious phobia for a lot of people.

Some People Thought She Should Have Reacted Stronger to the Bug

Advertisement

“What the heck?!!!... Reminds me of a where the bugs are these big.. I hate bugs, I will literally scream my head off if that was ever in my clothes,” one person wrote. Another person commented, “Overreaction? If that thing crawled out of my shirt I'd have filed for a new identity and moved to Antarctica before the video even finished buffering.”

Others shared their personal experiences with large bugs. “That looks like those damn monsoon beetles we get here in Arizona. One flew at my head hard last year when I was walking my dog. Nearly shit my pants.” Another chimed in, “Nah had a cockroach crawl into my shirt once and that was bad enough cause if it was this mf it’d be over for me.”

Another claimed to know the type of bug in the video, writing, “Goliath beetle. Actually, one of the least nasty insects in Panama. It’s large enough that it seems more like a pet than a pest. Moves quite slowly. Like an insect sized turtle.”

Overall, X users were stunned she managed to stay so calm with such a huge bug crawling up her. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded. The article is based on the viral clip and public reactions shared on X.