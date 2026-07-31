A viral clip captures a heated exchange between a customer and a bar worker that appears to end with damage to a window. The video, which is only about 18 seconds long, shows an altercation between the man and a woman inside the bar. In the video, he can be heard yelling obscenities at the woman as she tells him that he is done and walks away.

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This man showed up to a bar after they made last call. He was super drunk and they refused to serve him, so he got mad. Security threw him out and locked the door, and you can see what happens. The cops were called. pic.twitter.com/zubIIXWxf7 — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) July 30, 2026

The video also appears to show that the intoxicated man asked to buy the woman's spot. Going off of that information, it is unclear whether she owns the business that they are arguing in right now, as she tells him that "it's not for sale."

However, without additional context we are not sure what "spot" the man is exactly talking about. There does not seem to be any additional information online about this altercation, and there also does not appear to be any follow up videos about it, either.

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Commenters Criticize the Customer's Behavior

Many X users in the comments of the video called out the man's poor behavior. Though the full context is not known, there is still no cause to shout obscenities at somebody and destroy their property. If he had been told no, then he should have taken no as the final answer, as many others would.

"Bro really thought lockout was optional," one user joked, adding, "Hope the door was insured."

"'Play stupid games, win a free ride in the back of a cop car,'" said another X commenter, playing off of the viral phase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

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If the man is this willing to break a pane of glass over this, it makes you wonder what else he is potentially capable of. Especially if he thinks that he is owed something from somebody.

Others in the comments took a more serious take in calling out this man's poor behavior. Said one, "It’s not all men, but it’s always men."

Another shifted the blame off of the alcohol, stating, "Alcohol doesn't cause this - a******* do."

Their take is a solid one. Alcohol doesn't fundamentally change somebody--it just heightens what is already there. It does not matter if this man does not break things while sober: He is still capable of it regardless.

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No publicly available information indicates whether charges were filed. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether any charges were filed.