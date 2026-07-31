KFC Workers Meet Baby Behind Customer’s Cravings

A video reshared on X is drawing attention after showing KFC employees greeting a customer who returned with her baby after, according to the caption, frequently visiting the restaurant during her pregnancy.

Featured Video

“POV: you used to go KFC everyday during the pregnancy,” the video’s caption reads. The clip has since been reshared by X user @HumanityChad, and opens with the woman walking inside the KFC and getting an overwhelming amount of sweet welcomes from several employees. That's because she’s holding the baby who was apparently behind all of those pregnancy cravings that brought her to that particular KFC location.

She went to KFC for all her pregnancy cravings and finally get to introduce the baby to the staffs pic.twitter.com/Qcvvb8JsCJ — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) July 30, 2026

KFC Employees Welcome the Customer's Baby

Advertisement

As the woman makes her way inside the KFC, she’s greeted with smiles and excitement from several employees. As she walks closer, many begin making their way over to her, still smiling, and one even reaches over the counter, signaling that she wants to hold the baby.

The mother, smiling and looking back at the camera, hands over the baby, and the worker is overjoyed to be holding the baby that was once inside the woman’s belly. Several of the workers then gather around the woman holding the baby, all beaming with excitement.

The moment was a wholesome one and prompted others in the comments to share where they would often go to fulfill their own pregnancy cravings. “Aww I love this. Mine was pancake cravings and the Waffle House,” one person wrote.

Another shared, “Now that baby has a whole group of aunties. I loveee this, this gone be me with Taco Bell.” A third suggested they should have done the same when their baby was born by going into McDonald's. They said they went there so frequently that “they already had my order up on the screen by the time I made it in. I just had to pay.”

Advertisement

This is so sweet ? look at the way these ladies love on that baby — Sliced (@shishi_sonson1) July 31, 2026

A fourth viewer even joked, “My wife ate so many cheeseburgers I was convinced we were having a cheeseburger instead of a child lol.”

Another commenter shared that their go-to spot was Boston Market when they were expecting, writing, “I did this at @bostonmarket when my son was born. When I walked in they'd yell, ‘Hey Mama!’ and instantly start making my order.... quarter chicken, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole, large Coke and a slice of chocolate cake. I miss them.”

But there was one person in the comments who speculated that the woman might have been there before with the baby already, writing, “Y'all kill me with these lying captions that don't match the video. That is not a newborn.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video's caption regarding the woman's visits during her pregnancy.