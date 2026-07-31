When a woman moved into a new neighborhood, she installed security cameras. She discovered a broken window, and the camera caught the culprit. A young boy had thrown a rock through her window, giving her a stressful welcome to the neighborhood. The video was posted to X, and many users were upset to see a kid behaving that way, while others remembered their time as a rebellious child causing chaos in their neighborhood.

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A White woman moved into a new neighborhood and came home to her windows being smashed.



She checked her security camera and saw this. pic.twitter.com/8ypshTBit6 — David Santa Carla ? (@TheOnlyDSC) July 31, 2026

The video shows a young man standing in front of the woman’s house. The person appears to be a teenage boy. He walks through her yard and over to a tree on her property. There, he grabs a rock and makes his way a bit closer to her home. Then, he quickly throws it.

He then runs back through the neighborhood quickly, hoping to not get caught. While the homeowners weren’t home to see it happen in real time, he may not have realized his actions were caught on camera.

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The video prompted discussion, X users had a passionate discussion in the comment section. “A White woman moved into a new neighborhood and came home to her windows being smashed. She checked her security camera and saw this,” the caption of the video reads.

Commenters Debated the Boy's Actions

Some people blamed the parents for his actions. “His parents will surely pay for it since they’ve failed to raise him,” one user wrote. “That sucks and that's really bad. Why would he do that ? His parents need to put him in check cos with what he just did if he ain't reprimanded he's definitely going to do worse later. He needs to own up to his action and stop all that shenanigans he's doing,” added another.

Other users were deeply upset by the child’s behavior. Someone wrote, “Arrest him and charge him. I don't care if he's a juvenile. He committed an adult crime. This type of vandalism can not be tolerated,” while another chimed in, “Kid’s out here treating someone’s house like a free-to-play mobile game and the mayor’s over here acting like the white family’s the cheat code that broke the neighborhood. Bold strategy!”

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Though his behavior was inappropriate, many brought up that neighborhood kids often get into trouble like this, and the people commenting against the boy had likely done something similar while they were growing up.

Someone commented, “Kids are going to be kids. You probably did worse when you were his age,” while another contributed, “That's just a kid having fun; you can tell that he is bored.”

While the opinions of commenters swayed in different directions, many agreed that the neighborhood kid acted out and should face some consequences.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video beyond what was shared in the accompanying social media post.