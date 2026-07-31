A video shared on X is sparking debate after showing a man testing a group of young girls' situational awareness by asking them to get into a van driven by someone they did not appear to know.

Featured Video

The video was posted by King Randall to his X account, @NewEmergingKing, yesterday morning. The intent of the video was to make a statement that young girls should always pay attention to their surroundings. Regardless of whether or not people agree with his methods, the message he's sending is important, as females are the predominant victims in kidnappings.

The girls got into a van with a strange driver and didn’t notice.



Only one girl realized something was wrong.



We used it as a lesson to remind them to always pay attention before getting into a vehicle. Awareness is one of the simplest habits that can help keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/37Etwe7lNC — King Randall, I. (@NewEmergingKing) July 30, 2026

According to a report from The Counter Trafficking Data Collaborative, abducted victims are predominantly 73% females, with the highest percentage being between the ages of nine to 17. So, his training can potentially save a life.

Advertisement

The video began with Randall telling a group of young girls to enter a van, as it appeared he planned to take them somewhere. However, this was a test. He was waiting to see whether any of the girls would recognize that the driver was a stranger.

However, out of a group of roughly 10 girls, only one asked, "Who is that?" Immediately, Randall heard the question she asked, then addressed the rest of the girls in the van and asked, "Does anybody know who's driving? Who is that right there?"

One of the girls replied, "I'm not sure." That's when he asked, "So why are we hopping in the van?" Now, some people in the comments made the point that the only reason they willingly entered the van was because Randall asked them to. And they trust Randall, so they assume he already knows who the driver is.

But others realized that his self-awareness test was done to check the sharpness of the girls' minds. So if they notice or feel something unusual about a person or place, they should act upon it.

Advertisement

He cautioned them and said, "I want you for a moment to pay attention to everything at all times. . . I don't care who you get in the car with. . . Just pay attention. . . You are young ladies and you always want to be looking around and paying attention, you understand?"

What he said next was extremely vital for life in this world, "It's usually somebody that you trust. . . It ain't always a stranger that can hurt you." The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video beyond what was shared in King Randall's social media post.