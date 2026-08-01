A Chicago Mobile Mechanic Stopped on the Side of the Road to Help a Stranger With a Stuck Wheel — Then He Accepted $40 and the Internet Had to Talk About That

A Chicago mobile mechanic has gone viral after stopping to help a stranded driver whose wheel refused to come off during a roadside tire change. While viewers praised the act of kindness, they split over what happened after the repair.

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This gentleman is stuck on the side of the road for more than 1 hour trying to get his stuck wheel off of his car. He said another man stopped by but they didn't get have any luck getting it off the vehicle. I'm not a very big person but I have few tricks in mind. Luckily, I did… pic.twitter.com/rWPTiyyYEh — Body Cam Cops (@VnMn22019093) July 31, 2026

The video came from Chicago-based mobile mechanic Mechanicoco, who originally shared it on TikTok on June 8, 2026. It later spread across Facebook and other platforms before the X account Body Cam Cops reposted it without crediting the original creator.

The repost drew additional attention on X, where the clip gathered further reactions. The uploaded video shows the roadside interaction and the mechanic’s repair process.

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Mechanic helps driver after his wheel gets stuck

Mechanicoco opens the video by approaching a man stranded beside a white SUV on a busy Chicago-area roadway. The driver explains that he has spent more than an hour trying to remove a stuck wheel. Another passerby had already stopped, but they failed to free it.

The mechanic decided to help.

He checked the wheel and confirmed the lug nuts had already been removed. The wheel itself has seized onto the hub. He then walks back to his service vehicle and grabs additional tools, including a heavy-duty floor jack and other equipment. The video shows him lifting the SUV and working around the wheel until it finally breaks free.

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Once the repair ends, the relieved driver thanks him repeatedly. He then reaches into his pocket and offers the mechanic cash.

Mechanicoco initially refuses the money. The driver insists several times before the mechanic finally accepts a $40 tip. The driver thanks him again before getting back on the road.

The clip has attracted millions of views across platforms, with many viewers praising the mechanic for stopping to help a stranger.

Viewers applaud the mechanic while debating the tip

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Many commenters focused on the roadside repair itself. Some shared similar experiences with wheels that had rusted onto the hub.

“That tire was really stuck,” one viewer wrote. “I’ve run into that a couple times.”

Another user pointed out that the included tire wrench often fails against over-tightened lug nuts.

“The included wrench that comes with the car would never loosen them,” they said.

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Others praised the mechanic’s generosity.

“God bless them both,” one commenter wrote. “The one helped without expecting anything back. The other rewarded him without having to.”

Several viewers defended the mechanic’s decision to accept the money.

“People saying he shouldn’t take the money—the man wanted to thank him,” one user wrote. “He didn’t have to stop either.”

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Not everyone agreed. “I’m disappointed you took the money,” another commenter argued. “You ruined it for me.”

Still, many viewers said the driver’s insistence made the tip appropriate. Others noted that mobile mechanics rely on their skills for a living. They argued that accepting a voluntary thank-you did not diminish the kindness behind the gesture.

The video was originally posted to TikTok by Mechanicoco on June 8, 2026, and was subsequently reposted without credit by the X account Body Cam Cops. The Daily Dot reviewed the original TikTok and the X repost. The details above reflect the footage and comments as they appeared on both platforms.