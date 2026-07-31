Dad Reunites With Son Serving in the Military After Long Workday

After a long day of work, a father went out to eat with his family at a local Black Bear Diner. He arrived tired and still covered in dirt from work. He had no idea that he was in for a huge surprise, and it was all captured on video. Posted to X, people had a lot to say about the joyous reunion between a father and his son who is in the military.

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This man went from being exhausted from work and beat down by life to fully juiced and alive as soon as he saw his boy.



God bless both of them. pic.twitter.com/ro8DdeaoS8 — Military Support (@MilitaryCooI) July 30, 2026

His daughter is recording the moment. She captures him walking into the diner, and he looks tired. He’s still in his work clothing, and comments on how he is dirty.

“Hey, dad!” his daughter greets him as he walks in. His wife chimes in, “Hey! What’s up?” The father quickly asks what they’re doing. “Oh, we’re out to dinner,” the daughter replies. The mom adds, “Yeah, I took her out to eat.” You can tell the man is confused by the whole situation.

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She asks her dad how he’s doing, and he says he's "surviving." The father is then asked to leave, and he comments on how he is dirty and filthy from a long day at work. He was confused, and had no idea his son was about to walk in and surprise him.

Moments later, his son approaches from behind in his military uniform. He taps him on the shoulder, and his reaction is incredible. He hugs him so tightly he picks him off the ground slightly. You can tell the father is both laughing and crying over seeing his son. Although it’s unclear from the video how long his son was away, you can see just how excited he is to be reunited with him.

The video’s caption reads, “This man went from being exhausted from work and beat down by life to fully juiced and alive as soon as he saw his boy. God bless both of them.” Almost every user on X had the same opinion. They were completely moved by this special interaction between father and son.

Father and Son Reunion Draws Emotional Reactions

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A few commenters were afraid to admit just how emotional the video made them. “Someone cutting them onions, bro…” asked a customer. Another wrote, “Just woke up. It’s too early for onions.”

Some spoke from personal experience. “These videos never, ever, ever get old. Ironically, somebody is always cutting onions nearby when I’m watching them. Air Force dad since 2013. The reunion adrenaline is real.” Another added, “The instant energy shift when you see your kid is undefeated. Best drug ever invented.”

Another wrote, “The way his whole face changed says everything. That little dude is his peace.”

The comment section was almost entirely positive. They loved watching this father and son duo reunite.