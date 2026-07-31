3-Year-Old Walks to Grandma’s House After Mom Told Him No

A 3-year-old toddler has started a conversation on X after he chose to defy his mother’s wishes. Although he was told he couldn’t make the half mile trek to his grandmother’s house, he did so anyway. The family’s security cameras caught the whole incident, and X users are laughing at the toddler’s determination to see his grandparents.

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My husband did this exact same thing. He piled up stuff to climb up, used a Lincoln Log to pop the kitchen door lock, and started walking because Dad would not take him to Pap's house. Once my m-i-l realized it she called Pap, and they found him on the way. A fav family story. — Lydia Frangipani (@LydiaFrangipani) July 30, 2026

“This 3-year-old decided to walk half a mile down the road to his grandma’s house in Idaho after his mom told him ‘no.’ Bro was absolutely determined,” the caption of the video reads. The clip was shared on X and appears to be a segment from ABC News. The video shows the boy walking through his house, out the door, and on the path to his grandma’s house.

“A great escape caught on camera. A 3-year-old in Idaho took matters into his own hands to visit his grandmother after his mother told him he could not see her.” You can see the toddler strutting through the house and front yard, clearly appearing excited about what he was in the process of doing.

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“After the conversation, the mother assumed he went to play with his siblings, but home security footage shows the toddler sneaking out of the back door of his home and running half a mile barefoot down the street to his grandma’s house.” His mother later said she was shocked but relieved he arrived safely.

The Toddler Refused to Take 'No' for an Answer

She found out her toddler had made it all the way to his grandmother’s house nearly a mile away when she received a phone call from her. He made it safe and sound. The video also raised safety concerns about a toddler walking unattended. Thankfully, he was able to reach his destination with no issues.

X users had a lot to say about this video. Many of them found it adorable. “That’s the definition of grit!! Love it,” one commenter wrote. “Barefoot to boot!!!” Another added, “So lovely and respectable! Only so small but having such a strong will - surely the person in the future will do many great things! Hope your baby is always healthy and happy!”

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Others expressed concern about the child's safety. Many people were concerned about the toddler’s safety. They were wondering where his parents were, and how he managed to get all the way to his grandmother’s house.

A lot of people were sharing their personal experiences. They had done something similar when they were young, with one user writing, “My husband did this exact same thing. He piled up stuff to climb up, used a Lincoln Log to pop the kitchen door lock, and started walking because Dad would not take him to Pap's house. Once my m-i-l realized it she called Pap, and they found him on the way. A fav family story.”

While many praised the toddler's determination, others said the situation could have ended differently.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the claims made by those featured in it.