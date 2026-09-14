Man Said His Date Ordered the Largest Frozen Yogurt Cup With Every Topping Available — Total Bill Was $330 and He Has Not Spoken to Her Since

A TikTok posted by @phlynnmartin recounts a date from back in August 2024 at Melbourne frozen yogurt chain Yo Chi that the creator, who goes by Phlin or Flynn, said ended with an unexpectedly large bill. The video, captioned "honestly couldn't believe it," had drawn 277,600 likes and 11,000 comments as of publication.

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Phlin's date started well, with no awkward tension in the car on the way over, and he called it "loving it," saying the chemistry was there. At Yo Chi, he grabbed what he called the normal-size cup, explaining, "That's all you need. Anything else? Outrageous."

The middle cup, he said, would suggest someone was "really hungry," while the largest cup was simply "a gluttonous amount of frozen yogurt." His date grabbed the larger cup, which immediately made him worry about the bill, and he told viewers, "That could be an issue because realistically I'm probably gonna have to pay for this."

He rationed his own toppings carefully, adding items like strawberries and boba "one at a time," describing it as "the little shimmy" scoop, while his date added toppings more freely, scooping crumble, M&Ms, and an Oreo without hesitation. He said the final bill came to approximately $330, a figure he paid after being asked if the two were together.

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He described his date as wolfing down her yogurt while he ate slowly and, in his words, began "dissociating" as other diners started to notice.

The video prompted significant backlash, with commenters criticizing Phlin for how he described his date's food choices. One commenter suggested his financial reaction reflected a personal budgeting issue rather than his date's behavior. They wrote, "If yochi is breaking your bank you really need to assess your budget. Maybe a financial counsellor could help."

Another reacted with anger on behalf of the date, questioning him. They wrote, "How dare you I wonder how she feels about you after this."

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At one point she reached for his cup as well, saying, "That looks really good," before taking a bite and telling him, "That's delicious." He said he did not speak to her again after the date, closing the video by telling viewers to "be careful on your dates."

Another commenter pointed to a specific moment in the video. They wrote, "the funniest part is when u didn't get the reference she was making."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the date involved or the exact total of the bill described in this video. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account as shared on TikTok.