Woman Said Her Date Picked Her Up Five Hours Early, Missed Their Reservation, and Asked if She Had an OnlyFans

An influencer’s car date story has TikTokers convinced that it may be one of the “worst” dates they’ve come across. The woman claimed she was even asked if she had an ‘OnlyFans’ account after talking about her job for three hours.

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TikToker Alix Earle (@alixearle) posted a video detailing the experience, which had drawn 1.8 million likes as of publication. She claimed there was no intention to “bash” the man she met; rather, sharing her experience with followers.

The two of them were supposed to spend time at a Malibu restaurant for their date. The day of, he picked her up nearly five hours early for when they were supposed to grab dinner. He picked her up around 2 p.m.

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Initially, she tried to break the ice between them and kept asking questions to get to know him better (in the car). However, a few minutes into the meeting, he asked if they could grab a quick bite to eat at a Starbucks—which wasn’t in Malibu.

She said she did not mind but remained cautious since he was a stranger, and they most certainly weren’t in Malibu. Despite the alarm at the back of her head, she continued asking him questions to get to know him better. But he didn’t exactly mirror her enthusiasm.

He told her he was not sure what to ask. In the meantime, she asked him to turn the car around out of genuine fear of being potentially kidnapped.

The man complied and asked if she wanted to take a walk on the beach, which also underwhelmed the woman. The lack of space to properly walk and instead make do with sitting on a rock made for a poor beach-going experience.

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Was the Influencer’s Car Date Story The Worst? TikTok Thinks So…

Nevertheless, the date continued in the car while they were en route to the Malibu restaurant, where he’d made a reservation. By the time they got there, they had lost their reservation and decided to complete their date at a local Starbucks instead.

On the way, the woman continued to think about questions she could ask him when he surprised her with one: did she have an OnlyFans account? Taken aback, she wondered if he’d attempted to learn a little about her since she’d explained her job for three hours during the ride.

Image Credit: TikTok | @alixearle

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Apparently, he didn’t want to stalk her and wanted to learn about her in person despite knowing she’s a content creator. According to the woman, she found herself “clocking out” multiple times throughout their date in the car.

Among the 14,000 comments, many claimed the woman endured one of the “worst” dates. Others wondered, “Respectfully, how did he get this far?” Another stated, “This is a bad date in every tax bracket.”

One more user commented on the lack of a plan, especially since she does value some structure and organization, as mentioned in the video. The user said, “5 hours with no plan is wild.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @alixearle on TikTok. The man described in the video has not been identified.