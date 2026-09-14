‘The Audacity to Act Like a Victim and Put This on the Internet’: Woman Refuses to Leave a Window Seat That Wasn’t Hers

A TikToker, @daniela.official_, posted a video on TikTok on October 9, 2025, showing an argument with another passenger over a window seat on a flight. As of publication, the clip had 150,900 likes, 13,300 comments, 5,127 saves, and 6,000 shares.

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The video opens mid-argument between the TikToker and a woman seated in 7A. A flight attendant is heard intervening moments later, asking the TikToker why she was sitting in the seat.

The two disagreed over which number appeared on their tickets, each initially claiming to hold seat seven. The woman turned to the flight attendant and said she did not know the TikToker. She said she had her own boarding pass to prove her claim. Her ticket ran from Port of Spain to Cleveland. She gestured toward it and asked the attendant to look for himself.

The flight attendant repeated the seat number multiple times and told the TikToker to get up. The TikToker refused, saying, "I am not getting up." He then offered alternatives, telling the TikToker she could take an aisle seat or one of several other open spots nearby.

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Daniela eventually agreed to move. Before moving, the TikToker told the other passenger she had a bad attitude. The woman replied that the TikToker looked like she had a bad attitude herself. She said she would oblige the woman only for that day, then acknowledged the situation and said it was fine.

The attendant directed the TikToker to her assigned seat, spelling out the seat number for clarity. The TikToker responded that she understood and moved.

Commenters largely sided against the TikToker. One commenter wrote, "The audacity to act like a victim and put this on the internet."

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Another commenter acknowledged the woman's frustration but added a caveat. "She needed to get up but baby, the pointing and attitude [...] isnt [sic] needed," they wrote. "She started out really calm and then you didn't want to move," the commenter wrote.

In her video, Daniela said it was the woman who started a commotion over her window seat and asked in the caption who was in the wrong. However, some commenters noted that the TikToker frequently posts content designed to provoke strong reactions, and it remains unclear whether the video depicts a scripted or genuine argument.

One more comment argued from a cost perspective, saying, "Window seats are expensive," and told the TikToker to move.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the seat dispute shown in the video was scripted or unscripted. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account.