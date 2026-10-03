‘Today I Was Radicalized.’ User Says a Nurse Used ChatGPT to Take Notes Without Clear Consent

A Reddit user said a nurse used ChatGPT during a medical appointment without obtaining consent. The user shared the experience in r/antiai under the title “Today I was radicalized.” They said the nurse asked, “Do you mind if I have AI take notes today?” The post drew more than 11,000 upvotes and 1,100 comments as of publication.

The user said they agreed to the request, then noticed the nurse's personal phone was already recording inside the clinic. They said ChatGPT had already opened and started recording on the phone. The poster questioned whether the practice respected patient privacy and consent. They also said the nurse dismissed concerns about recording during the appointment.

Reddit Users Question AI Note-Taking During Medical Visits

Many commenters focused on consent rather than the technology itself. One user wrote, “Report her. She violated your consent and patient confidentiality.” A second comment asked, “And you require affirmative consent from the patient to use, right?” The thread quickly shifted toward healthcare privacy and AI note-taking.

Other Redditors discussed healthcare workers who already use transcription tools. One user said their healthcare system uses encrypted AI recording and links recordings to electronic health records. Another user said transcription gives doctors 'more time with patients' by reducing time spent on manual notetaking.

The discussion showed users disagreeing about AI while sharing concerns about privacy.

Several commenters questioned the difference between approved healthcare tools and consumer AI services. One user wrote, “ChatGPT.com is NOT ONE OF THEM,” while discussing transcription apps. A healthcare worker said some hospitals use AI systems through institutional agreements. Another Redditor said personal phones can support compliant software under hospital policies.

The conversation also raised questions about patient consent and data retention. One user said their provider asked them to sign a consent form for AI note-taking. They refused after staff could not explain where the data would go. Another user said their pediatrician agreed to avoid AI after the family requested that choice.

Several healthcare workers shared their own experiences with AI note-taking. A nurse said their workplace pushes AI tools despite employee concerns. Another healthcare worker said their employer bans AI for patient information. One commenter said their workplace uses encrypted recording and links it directly to electronic health records.

The thread also included debate about whether people should treat all AI transcription tools alike. One user argued that speech-to-text technology differs from large language models.

Another person said AI transcription quality had declined, even as more companies adopted it. Some users supported AI note-taking when providers use approved systems and obtain consent.

The original poster focused on the nurse’s alleged recording rather than AI itself. They described the incident as the moment that changed their view of the technology. Reddit users expanded the discussion into consent, privacy, and healthcare technology. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the appointment or the nurse’s actions.