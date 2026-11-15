A TikTok video from @txcstories describes a disturbing discovery about her former mother-in-law. The woman said her ex-mother-in-law had spent months bribing her 10-year-old son with sweets. In exchange, the grandmother demanded private information about his mother’s dating life and finances.

The woman said she discovered the situation after her son became seriously ill. His grandmother and father initially suggested he had caught a virus. However, the boy broke down crying during the drive home. He told his mother that his grandmother had been giving him sweets for breakfast and dinner.

Grandmother allegedly used sweets to get information about the boy’s mother

The boy told hid mother that his grandmother demanded answers about her mother's personal life. She allegedly asked whether his mother was dating someone and how often she went out. The grandmother also questioned how the woman spent the child support payments. According to the story, the grandmother told the boy that his father paid too much money for his care.

The grandmother allegedly suggested that the mother spent the money on herself and her appearance. She also questioned whether the woman used it to maintain her new relationship. The mother said her son had previously asked whether they still shared everything. She only later connected that question to the grandmother’s secret interrogation sessions.

The situation reportedly escalated when the grandmother asked the boy to steal his mother’s phone. She wanted him to bring it over and learn the passcode. The woman said the grandmother hoped to access private information from the device. When the boy refused, she allegedly withheld his sweets and ate them in front of him.

The mother said the grandmother continued pressuring the boy until he cried. She emphasized that her son had done nothing wrong by refusing to steal. She also said the boy’s father had not asked him those questions. According to the child, his grandmother only interrogated him when his father left the room.

The woman said she planned to confront her ex-husband about the situation. She wanted to explain everything before deciding how they would handle his mother. She also considered ending the grandmother’s access to her son permanently. The woman questioned whether she should tell her child that his grandmother no longer qualified as a safe adult.

TikTok viewers question the grandmother’s behavior

The story prompted strong reactions from viewers who criticized the grandmother’s alleged conduct. One commenter wrote, “Bribed, no. Manipulated.” Another questioned how the grandmother learned about the mother’s new relationship. “How does she know you are seeing someone?” the viewer asked.

One person suggested the grandmother had lost visiting privileges. “Well visiting hours with grandma is over 😳,” they wrote. Another parent said they had a household rule against keeping secrets from adults. They wrote, “That’s why in my home, we don’t have secrets, we have surprises.”

Other viewers expressed anger and concern about the child’s experience. One person asked, “How does someone dropkick someone else’s MIL through the phone ?” Another commenter described the alleged behavior child abuse. A viewer also urged the mother to seek legal advice, writing, “You need to share this information with your attorney.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the TikTok story. The details above reflect the account shared by @txcstories. The identities of the mother, child and grandmother remain unconfirmed.