Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Boyfriend Expected Her to Raise Their Kids and Care for His Parents

A post to r/TwoHotTakes on Oct. 25, 2026, says a couples card game exposed the poster’s boyfriend’s views on family roles. The poster, 25, says her boyfriend, 27, expects her to quit her career and raise their future children.

The post had more than 588 upvotes and 316 comments at the time of publication.

The Redditor wrote that she and her boyfriend have been together for five years. “He’s my first love, first everything,” she said. She pictured her future as “our house, two kids, both working.” For a different date night, she ordered a couples card game called Fight Night that covers questions about money, careers, marriage and children. She expected them to laugh at some questions and learn random things about each other.

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One question asked how they would handle money if they had children. Her boyfriend replied that she would not need to work because he would provide for the family. She told him she loves art, has worked hard on her career and wants to keep working after having children. He said that would not work because someone needs to stay home with the children. He also said his parents would need help as they age, adding that it made sense for her to handle that.

The next question covered prenuptial agreements and shared assets. She said he told her they would not need one. If he was working and paying for everything, she wrote, “the house and money would be his anyway.” She asked what would happen in a divorce. He asked why she was thinking about divorce. “Im [sic] supposed to give up my career, raise our kids, take care of his parents,” she wrote, “and have no financial security because he earns the paycheck?”

He kept telling her she was making things complicated and that he thought she wanted a traditional family. “I do want a family I just never thought his version involved me giving up everything Ive [sic] worked for,” she wrote. She grabbed her things and left his house, and he did not try to stop her.

He has since texted her that she is overreacting and that “we shouldn’t throw away five years over a hypothetical situation." They had talked about baby names and looked at houses online, but “we were imagining two completely different lives.” She asked, “Am i [sic] crazy for thinking this might be something we can’t come back from?”

One commenter argued that taking care of a child is labor that entitles a partner to a share of the household’s assets. They wrote, “If you are raising the kids, that IS work and of course you have a share of half the assets.”

The commenter said the boyfriend expects the poster to give up her career yet be “entitled to NOTHING according to him. I don’t trust him at all."

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Another commenter counted the people the poster might someday be expected to care for. “[S]he has parents who will eventually need care too!” they wrote. “So if they have 2 kids, she’s on the hook for unpaid caretaking of 6 people???” They added, “Basically the rest of her life?”

A separate reply questioned whether the post was promotional and described the boyfriend’s expectations as one-sided. The commenter wrote, “Maybe this was a sneaky ad for the game, lol.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on r/TwoHotTakes. The identities of the poster, her boyfriend and the commenters have not been confirmed.