TikTok creator @seeratirl shared a video about an uncomfortable encounter with an Indian auntie who made unsolicited comments about her height at a wedding. Seerat, who is 18 and 5 feet, 9½ inches tall, said the woman questioned her height and suggested it could make finding a husband difficult. The video had received 38,400 views and 111 comments at the time of publication.

Seerat said the incident happened while she was getting food at the wedding. She felt someone squeeze her arm and turned around to see who it was. That's when she noticed an auntie who she estimated was about 4 feet, 11 inches tall.

The woman looked at Seerat and commented on how tall she was. Seerat said she simply smiled because she didn't know how to respond.

The auntie then asked how tall her parents were, and Seerat answered. However, when she heard her response, the woman asked, "What happened to you?"

The comments didn't stop there. The auntie went on to tell Seerat that finding a husband would be difficult because most men were shorter than her. She also suggested that it would probably be better if Seerat didn't marry a tall man because their daughter would end up being a giant and would hate her.

"Like, how can you come up to someone and say that? In what world is it normal to talk about marriage and a hypothetical daughter with an 18-year-old Indian?" Seerat asked in the video.

She added that aunties needed to learn to control themselves and made it clear that she didn't feel bad about her height.

Commenters Question Why the Auntie Felt Comfortable Making Such Remarks

Overwhelmingly, commenters called out the auntie for her remarks, with some suggesting that she was jealous of Seerat. Others who were around the same height and had experienced similar comments shared their stories in solidarity.

"lol I'm in my 50s this happened to me at a similar age (I'm 5ft 8"). I was also told not to marry a tall man - my husband is 6ft 1. My daughter is your age and 5ft 10.5 and she loves her height. Height gives distinction!!" one commenter wrote.

Another viewer related to Seerat's experience, saying, "the way ive[sic] lived and BREATHED this entire interaction multiple times."

Some commenters were simply shocked that someone would feel comfortable making such personal remarks to a stranger. One person wrote, "they're sooo toxic. like how is that okay."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on Seerat's personal account shared on TikTok under the handle @seeratirl.