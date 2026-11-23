Reddit users urged a woman to end her engagement after she described how her in-laws had allegedly put her relationship under strain. u/ResponsibilityWise28 made a post on r/inlaws on November 20. The post, titled "Do I end the engagement knowing how the family dynamics is?" had received 40 upvotes and more than 40 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said she had been in a relationship with a man for six years and was engaged to him. She said her partner's parents helped pay the apartment's deposit, which she claimed made them feel entitled to the home.

"Now they get everything they want because he feels in debt and needs to repay them," the OP wrote. "They're using their contribution against him. They are staying in that apartment at least 7 months a year and the other months overseas." The Reddit user went on to explain that, as the couple began planning their wedding, the parents wanted the niece to move in with them for another three years, until she turned 18.

Even after the couple compromised on a shorter period, the parents asserted that they had bought the apartment. The poster claimed her partner had no backbone when it came to standing up to his parents. "I feel trapped if I marry this person. It feels like it would be a future of bending to whatever his parents want, with me just having to endure it," the OP wrote. "I asked him if he could prioritise our future family and me, and he seemed reluctant, saying I owe this life to my parents and sisters, so I will still need to help them out."

The user added that she felt she had wasted six years of her life and said she was 29. She asked members of the subreddit whether she should end the engagement. Many commenters urged her to leave the relationship, saying her needs were not being respected.

"He's showing you that he is caught between his family and you and you're not the priority," one user wrote. "Now imagine what life will be like in another 9 years. Can you handle absolutely nothing changing and things possibly getting worse?" Another added, "So a mere deposit means they get majority use and control of the apartment? Yeah, nah, walk away from that guaranteed nightmare. You want to marry a man, not a scared little boy beholden to his mommy and daddy and sister"

Other commenters said that although the parents may have been justified in contributing to the apartment deposit, the fiancé should still stand by his partner. A third user pointed to a positive aspect of the situation, writing, "I guess the silver lining is that you figured this out before you got married." Another commenter said they had not met their partner until they were 29, adding, "All is not lost."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/inlaws.