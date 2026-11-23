A TikTok user's video struck a nerve with viewers as the creator discussed habits that make people not want to be friends with someone. The video was posted by Benjamin Chipman, who goes by @benchipman5 on TikTok. It was posted on November 17 and, as of writing, had received 144,800 likes and 952 comments.

The video opens with the text, “The biggest loser behaviours that make people not want to be friends with you,” before Chipman goes on to discuss various habits and behaviors that can drive people away. The video covered five points, starting with people who fail to show up for an occasion, even when they're tired or have other reasons for staying home.

The TikTok creator called out people who refuse to show up for a friend's birthday or another special occasion, citing various excuses. Chipman argued that sometimes you just have to "suck it up and show up." She further added that people who don't show up because they're "tired" exhibit "loser behaviour."

In the second point, Chipman called out people who fail to return their friends' money on time, adding that such behavior is not only "loser behaviour" but could also lead to losing friends. Chipman then moved on to jealousy, arguing that being envious of a friend's success would not get anyone anywhere.

The fourth point touched on people who are frustrated with their screen time. The TikTok creator argued that a person needs to address the situation themselves if they're unhappy with it. Finally, Chipman ended the video by discussing people who take offense when their friends hang out independently without them.

The creator argued that a person should feel good about two people they introduced being able to hang out on their own instead of feeling jealous. Viewers were quick to share their reactions. The most debated point was "sucking it up and showing up," with viewers divided on the topic.

"When my friend wanted to go clubbing for her birthday, and I HATE clubbing, I go clubbing. It’s not that hard," one user wrote, agreeing with the TikTok creator. Another added, "Guys, we’re adults now. If someone can't make it to your bday, you will live." However, a third user offered a counterargument.

"You said it well. We're all tired and we're all busy," the user wrote. "I get to decide to spend the day at home to rest and just send a greeting to you because I still genuinely care. If you take it the wrong way, then I think you are the one that has the "loser" behavior. Various other users agreed with the creator, adding that they felt better in life after distancing themselves from people who exhibited such qualities.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @benchipman5, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.