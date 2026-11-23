A Reddit user shared her upsetting experience of being left waiting outside a man's apartment after taking an Uber to his place. u/dank_catt made a post on November 22 on r/AITAH, asking whether she was the a****** for asking her date to reimburse her for the Uber rides after he fell asleep.

As of writing, the post had received 1,500 upvotes and more than 800 comments, with users continuing to share their opinions. The Reddit user wrote about how the person she was seeing left her waiting outside his apartment despite their plans to meet. The OP (original poster) revealed that the two had been texting throughout the evening and had agreed to meet later that night.

"I mentioned how expensive the Uber was before heading over," the OP wrote. "He continued communicating with me, asking where I was, etc. I told him my eta and he told me he would get back about 30 minutes before me." The OP spent $92 to get to the man's apartment. However, while she was on her way, the man stopped responding to her texts.

After reaching the residence and trying countless times to call him, the OP decided to book a $31 cab back to her apartment. This brought her total round-trip fare to $123, excluding tips. The next morning, the man apologized for falling asleep and left it up to the OP to decide whether she wanted to see him again.

The OP explained that she felt embarrassed by the entire incident and wanted the man to reimburse her for the cab fare. "He then asked for my Venmo but said he wasn’t comfortable covering the full cost and proceeded to send me $25 before I could even respond to ask what he was comfortable paying," the user wrote.

The OP told the man that she found $25 to be inconsiderate, adding that he hadn't replied since. "AITA for expecting more than $25 in reimbursement, or am I being unreasonable?" the user wrote, questioning her decision. Commenters largely sided with the OP, while some also called her out for agreeing to visit the man's place in the first place.

"Ooof! He don’t care! If he did, he would have been awake - coffee and cold showers to make sure he had some stamina to hang with you," one user wrote. "The fact that he doesn’t feel like paying more than $25 for your wasted expenses and time is icing on the ‘he doesn’t care’ cake!"

Another added, "I’d say $125 is a cheap expense to avoid that guy in the future." Various users also called out the age gap, urging the OP to leave the man behind. "Girl, block him! He's 10 years your senior and pulling these games," a third user added. "There's a reason he's not dating women his own age. He's a loser. Block him!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITAH.