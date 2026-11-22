A TikTok creator says her ex-husband once gave her a list of things he supposedly sacrificed during their relationship. She recently read the list aloud, leaving viewers questioning what he considered a sacrifice. Riley Madison, who posts as @rileymadison00, shared the story in a TikTok video.

The clip showed her reading the list while her current husband listened. At the time of publication, the video displayed more than 15.6 million views, 2.5 million likes, and 11,700 comments. Viewers were quick to point out that many items on the list sounded like ordinary relationship expectations.

Her ex-husband listed everyday relationship responsibilities as sacrifices

Madison began with the first item, in which her ex-husband gave up every woman he could have slept with after they started dating. She immediately challenged the wording and questioned why basic monogamy counted as a sacrifice. The next item listed working a nine-to-five job as another sacrifice. Madison joked that getting a job hardly qualified as giving something up.

He also claimed he stopped staying out late whenever Madison wanted to go home. She explained that she often wanted to leave because she was pregnant. Another item said he had given up conversations with women to reassure her about his fidelity. Madison clarified that those conversations involved discussions about sleeping with other women.

The list continued with claims about television choices, driving, money, and personal time. Her ex-husband apparently counted watching her preferred shows as another sacrifice. Madison disputed that claim, recalling how they watched Civil War documentaries almost every night. She also questioned his claim about driving because they lived an hour apart while dating.

One particularly confusing item read, “Love, I could have let myself for others.” Madison struggled to understand what he meant. The list also claimed he gave up secrecy and shared everything with her. She countered that he withheld important information until after her pregnancy.

Madison then read claims about humility, family relationships, and giving up his entire life after their wedding. One item even claimed he stopped acting like a jerk. Madison sarcastically questioned that assertion, suggesting the list did not match her experience. She also recalled asking him to stop watching porn and flirting with other women.

TikTok commenters question what counted as a sacrifice

Viewers found the list particularly strange because many entries described ordinary relationship expectations. One commenter summed up the list by writing, “Things I had to do bc I was married: spend time with my wife, work, drive, not cheat, be a nice person.”

Another user joked, “How can I also divorce him?” The response captured the disbelief surrounding the ex-husband’s apparent expectations. A second comment read, “I gave up being a jerk. Believe me sir, you did not.” One more viewer focused on his confidence, writing, “He super serious too, that’s what’s scary 😭😭.”

Another commenter offered a blunt assessment: “so he was in a relationship and it was too much.” The reactions largely questioned whether the ex-husband understood the responsibilities that came with marriage. Madison ended the video by asking viewers whether they thought she was wrong.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the relationship history or the circumstances surrounding their divorce. The details above reflect Madison’s account in her TikTok video.