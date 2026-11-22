A Reddit post in r/managers about employees taking paid time off for Grand Theft Auto 6 sparked a workplace debate. At the time of publication, the discussion drew 587 upvotes and 242 comments as managers shared their approaches to gaming-related vacation requests.

The post, titled “GTA 6 - Day Off, Excuses Megathread,” was shared by a manager overseeing a team of 60 employees. They asked how many people planned to miss work and what excuses they had heard. The manager said six employees were already away in their time zone in New Zealand. They added that a 10 percent absence rate did not seem particularly concerning.

The post also invited managers to share funny explanations from employees. The manager said the explanations so far have been ordinary with most people simply citing illness or car trouble. The manager later clarified that the discussion was lighthearted and aimed to check in with fellow managers. They also acknowledged that some employees might come up with more elaborate excuses.

Managers shared their plans for GTA 6-related time off

Several managers said they had no problem approving vacation requests for the game. One manager said that three gamers worked on their team, and two requested PTO. The manager approved both requests without asking for explanations. They wrote, “I really don’t care why anyone uses their PTO it’s part of their compensation.”

Another manager shared a similar approach, emphasizing employees’ freedom outside work. They wrote, “This is the way. Even using the word ‘request’ annoys the hell out of me.” They added that employees simply told them when they would be unavailable. The manager also argued that coverage remained a management responsibility.

Other comments showed that some teams planned their gaming breaks together. One manager said their entire team could take Thursday and Friday off if they wanted. They explained that employees who submitted requests earlier had already secured their time off. Those who waited until the last minute might face written warnings if they skipped work.

One Reddit user described taking a more personal approach to the release. They wrote, “Yeah no I literally told them I’m taking a week off to play GTA 6.” Another commenter said they had approved a day off for their most valued employee. The manager explained that the employee arranged coverage and communicated honestly. They added that they understood the excitement as a former avid gamer.

Some managers questioned last-minute absences

Not every manager welcomed the possibility of multiple employees disappearing at once. One commenter said nobody on their four-person IT team had requested the day off. They added that at least two teammates enjoyed gaming. Another manager said they would approve PTO but considered last-minute callouts poor planning.

The discussion also touched on workplace boundaries and employees’ privacy. Several managers argued that employees should not have to explain why they were taking time off. One commenter wrote, “PTO is PTO. The reason shouldn’t matter.” Another added, “You don’t need to give any reason for your PTO.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the workplace experiences described in the Reddit discussion. The details above reflect users’ accounts and opinions shared in r/managers.