A Reddit user questioned a new job offer after an employer pushed back on concerns about compensation and benefits. The response, shared in r/recruitinghell, prompted commenters to urge the applicant to reject the position. The post received 1,169 upvotes and 1,510 comments at the time of publication.

Many criticized the employer’s condescending tone, while others questioned the financial value of the offer.

Employee Says New Job Offered Little More Than Current Position

Reddit user u/Frexicane explained that their current job paid $17 per hour. The position also included 21 paid days off annually, including holidays and personal time. Although the work felt boring, the employee described the environment as relaxed. They considered an assistant manager position at a homeowners association company.

The prospective employer initially offered $19 per hour, according to the Reddit post. The employee said they had to negotiate to reach that figure. An email screenshot showed the employer offering $20 per hour instead. However, the new position required employees to use personal time off for paid holidays.

The employee also faced a significant reduction in benefits. Their current employer provided medical and dental insurance, but the prospective employer offered neither. The employee estimated they would give up approximately 10 days of paid time off. They also questioned whether $19 per hour adequately compensated assistant manager responsibilities.

The employer’s email added another concern for the applicant. The email said the employer would conduct a 90-day review to assess the employee’s performance. The message also framed the position as an investment in the applicant’s career. It described the opportunity as a chance to refine skills for future management work.

The employer wrote, “What we are offering, you is the opportunity to truly refine your skills.” The email also questioned whether experience gained at other companies would translate to the new role. It also said the employer found it easier to train inexperienced workers than retrain experienced ones. The closing line read, “You let me know what you decide.”

Reddit Users Call the Employer’s Email a Red Flag

Commenters largely advised the employee to reject the offer and continue searching. One Reddit user criticized the employer for being condescending about the applicant’s interest in money. They wrote, "The red flag is being condescending about your intetest [sic] in money."

Another user questioned the financial trade-off. “No dental or medical for an extra $2 an hour and 10 less PTO?” they wrote. A commenter also warned, “You would give up being bored for being mistreated.” Their response criticized the employer’s tone and missing benefits.

Several users also focused on the email’s grammar and wording. One commenter singled out the phrase “wanna” in a professional employment discussion. Another joked about the unusual punctuation in the sentence, “What we are offering, you is the opportunity…” A separate user wrote, “That message just isn’t giving warm fuzzies.”

One highly upvoted response offered a blunt assessment of the proposed compensation. “More days off and health + dental are worth way more than the extra $2 an hour,” the user wrote. Some commenters speculated that the employer could use the 90-day review to reconsider the higher hourly rate. Several commenters encouraged the employee to stay put and pursue better opportunities.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the employment offer or the circumstances described by u/Frexicane. The details above reflect the Reddit user’s account and the email screenshot shared in r/recruitinghell. The employer and company remain unidentified.