TikTok user @auntieanntellsall babysits on weekends to make some extra money. Recently, she took to the platform to share an experience in which she ended up calling the police on one of her clients. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 582,000 views and 7,454 comments.

@auntieanntellsall, who goes by Ann, explains what happened in the video. According to her, the client's failure to return home and pick up her children eventually led her to involve the police.

Ann says the client is a family she probably should have stopped working for by now. However, she loves the children, and the job is easy money. Her main issue, she explains, is that the mother consistently fails to return home on time.

"She actually used to not give me a time that she would return home, but finally I had to start asking her because there are some times where I'd be watching them into my weekend plans. I go to her house and babysit so that she could go to brunch, but then she'd be gone from 11:00 A.M. to 7 P.M. So basically my whole day would be gone. After I started asking for times that she'd be home, she'd give them to me, but she would never stick to them," Ann says.

She adds that the mother wouldn't even call to let her know when she was going to be late.

On Saturday, Ann says she arrived at the client's house at 6 p.m. The mother was supposed to return by 9 p.m. Ann had already told her that she needed to be home on time because she had plans to go out with friends that evening.

Eventually, 9 p.m. came and went. Ann called and texted the mother but received no response. By midnight, she was angry because her plans for the evening had been completely ruined.

After another unanswered call, Ann left the mother a voicemail explaining that she was going to consider the children abandoned and call the police if she didn't return. She also sent the mother a text with the same warning.

Half an hour later, Ann tried calling again. The call went to voicemail after two rings. She also texted the mother but was left on read.

Finally, Ann called the police. When officers arrived, she showed them the agreement she had with the mother. They tried contacting the mother themselves, but she still didn't answer. According to Ann, the officers then took the children to the police station.

At 3 a.m., Ann says she was woken up by a call from the mother, who wanted to know where her children were and why Ann wasn't still babysitting them.

"I told her that I followed through and what? I told her I would do that if she wanted her kids, she needed to go check the police station. And of course she cursed me out. So I hung up and went to bed," Ann says.

The following day, the mother texted Ann to tell her that DCF had launched an investigation against her.

Initially, Ann didn't think she had done anything wrong. However, after speaking with a friend who has children, she began questioning whether she had handled the situation correctly. She wondered if she should have simply stayed with the children and told the mother that she would never babysit for her again.

TikTok users assured Ann that she did not overreact

Ann's account resonated with viewers, many of whom felt the mother had left her in an unfair and potentially concerning situation. Several commenters also pointed out that Ann had no way of knowing whether the children might need urgent help while their mother remained unreachable.

"It took her until 3:00 a.m. to call you. Do not feel bad," one user commented.

Another commenter questioned what would have happened if one of the children had needed medical attention while the mother was unreachable.

"What if u were calling because one of the kids broke their arm or woke up with a 104° fever??? if she's not responding to your texting calls that is neglect you were right and[sic] what you did," the user wrote.

"Even daycares call 911 after a time," another comment read.

Others disagreed with the advice Ann received from her friend, telling her that she shouldn't listen to her and reassuring her that she had made the right decision.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @auntieanntellsall, which are based solely on her personal account of the incident shared in her video.