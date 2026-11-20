Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is generating plenty of buzz online, with people sharing their experiences with the game. However, one TikTok user shared a less pleasant story, revealing how a GTA 6 gift basket led her friend to discover that her boyfriend was cheating on her. @datewithviola posted a TikTok video on November 19, recounting the incident.

The video has garnered more than 43,000 views, making it one of the most-viewed posts on the user's profile. It has also received 2,507 likes and 20 comments. The TikTok creator begins recounting the story by describing how a postman arrived at her friend's house with a gift basket.

The basket contained a special-edition GTA 6 PlayStation 5 console. The creator jokingly dubbed it the "GTA version of the boo basket." When the boyfriend arrived and saw the gift, he was delighted, assuming his girlfriend had bought it for him. However, when she told him she was not the one who had sent it, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The girlfriend found a small card attached to the basket, addressed to her boyfriend and signed by another woman. The TikTok creator said the girlfriend then began questioning her partner about the woman's identity. When he denied knowing anything about it, she took his phone and discovered that he had been texting a woman whose contact was saved with the word “Tinder” next to her name.

When the girlfriend questioned him about using the dating app, he denied it, claiming he had known the woman years before he met his girlfriend. The girlfriend then contacted the TikTok creator, who told her about an app that could reveal whether someone had been using Tinder. According to the creator, the girlfriend used the app and discovered that her boyfriend had a Tinder profile and had been active on it just 18 hours earlier.

The creator ended the story by saying that the girlfriend unplugged her boyfriend's PS5, threw it across the room and told him to leave the house. Several TikTok users commented on the video, sharing their reactions to the incident.

One user suggested that the girlfriend should have sold the PS5 instead of throwing it. "Fair enough is all I can say," the user wrote. "Probably should have sold the PS5, though, especially if it’s a Pro. Those things sell for like £1000."

Another user suggested that the woman who sent the gift knew what she was doing. "She knew what she was doing," the user wrote. A third user added, "I’d be smashing his PlayStation to pieces, GTA game, and any gaming consoles…. Like nah."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @datewithviola, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.