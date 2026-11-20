A TikTok posted by creator @fope.og on November 19, 2026, shows him asking followers about the main character's relationship in GTA VI. The creator says the game’s relationship system involving a character named Lucia comes with an endless list of demands.

The video had been viewed more than 3.2 million times and had received more than 443,300 likes at the time of publication.

@fope.og says he bought the game for a specific purpose. “I bought this game to shoot some people, steal some cars,” he can be heard saying. “I did not realise I was signing up for a full blown relationship with this Lucia girl.”

He lists what the character wants from him, including a haircut, groceries, a necklace, flowers and a repaired car. “Lucia wants me to get a haircut,” he says. “This is getting a bit too real.” The creator says he did not agree to take on that role.

“I didn’t sign up to be a boyfriend,” he says. “I signed up to be a criminal.” He says he has barely met the character. “I’ve just met this girl, barely even know her, and I’ve already got an endless list of demands,” he says. He then puts a question to his followers: “Is this what it’s like to be in a relationship in real life?”

One commenter described a different approach to playing the game. “Honey, I’m buying GTA 6 to play online,” they wrote. “In GTA 5 Online made my own character and ran a business empire and was a fighter pilot who raced supercars,” they added, “I have no interest in Jason or Lucia.”

Another reply described a partner’s first hours with the game. “Me and my boy took the day off too, to play [...] he started with all the fixing of the house,” they wrote, “‘getting it reddy [sic] for Lucia.’” They added, “Now he is driving around with a corpse in the trunk, fist fighting people, to try on their hats.”

A separate reply offered advice on how to talk to a partner about gameplay. “It’s a game, it’s not real. Your girl shouldn’t be getting aggro about it,” they wrote. “Explain it like you’re reading a book with a romance plot,” they added.

The commenter argued that players should distinguish between playing through a fictional story and developing feelings for a character. “You’re not in love with the girl in the game, you’re just playing through the story,” they wrote. “And if she’s giving you [...] then she ain’t it. She shouldn’t be getting jealous over a game.”

Another commenter offered a theory about why the game includes such tasks. “She doesn’t WANT you to do it the game suggests that it would be a nice action for a partner,” they wrote. “Maybe they’re just trying to teach men how to be decent in a way they’ll learn??” The commenter said they enjoyed completing the tasks themselves. “I played the game and bought her all the nice stuff gladly,” they added.

Another viewer responded to the creator's question. “‘Is this what a relationship is like in real life’ you mean thinking about the other person & buying her flowers,” they wrote, “just to see her smile?” They added, “Yes for men who don’t believe the bar is in hell this is what it’s like.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.