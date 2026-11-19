A TikTok posted by creator @itsme_mcmuffin on November 14, 2026, shows him debating with his wife about playing GTA VI. The wife says playing it would count as cheating, in an exchange that may be a skit.

The video was viewed over 131,700 times and has gathered over 7,000 likes at the time of publication.

@itsme_mcmuffin asks his wife, “So what you’re saying is that you’re not gonna let me get GTA 6. Why?” The wife can be heard answering, “Because it’s cheating.” She gives her reason in the same breath. “Cause you’re gonna have to have a girlfriend in the game and that’s cheating,” she says. “Next question.”

The creator says the world has waited a long time for the game. “We’ve collectively waited for GTA 6 forever,” he says. The wife answers, “I don’t care about the world. I care about you.” The creator presses his case. He says, “Everything has tried to keep this game from coming out forever and it’s almost here, and you’re telling me now you’re not gonna let me play this game.”

The wife holds her position. “You’re not gonna get to play this game,” she says. She adds that she does not care if he is upset. He pushes back with a plan. “I’m gonna play the game,” he says. “You're playing it single,” his wife says, to which the TikToker replies that he can't play the game single.

“What does that mean?” she asks. “Apparently you can’t play it single because you have to have a girlfriend, right?” he replies before the video ends.

One commenter drew on a similar situation in their own relationship. “As a woman!!! No woman is automatically mad abt[sic] this,” they wrote. “And that game just feels just as bad to us.” They added, “I know bc [sic] i [sic] was in the same situation.”

Another reply compared the game to a popular television series. “So using that logic then watching Game of Thrones is cheating too,” they wrote. “Loads of s** in that show.” They added that the game is not comparable to pornography.

A separate reply questioned how the wife’s stance should be seen. “That’s not a boundary that’s control,” they wrote. “Boundaries is about what you are going to do to protect you [sic] mental well being.”

Another commenter suggested a reply the husband could give. “Tell her if she playes [sic] .. then SHE can be your girlfriend,” they wrote. “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

The video may be a comedic skit, and the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator’s wife and the commenters have not been confirmed.