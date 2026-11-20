A TikTok posted by creator @molmallow on November 18, 2026, shows her beagle, Mallow, in a sarcastic video about home protection. In a voiceover, the creator jokes that she wants a dog that would leave intruders terrified.

The clip had been viewed more than 1 million times and had received more than 100,900 likes at the time of publication.

@molmallow captioned the video, “I mean, imagine breaking in and seeing this.” The creator can be heard saying in a voiceover, “The bottom line is we need to get a dog for protection.” She continues with her reasoning: “If someone tried to break into our house, I’d want to make sure that they were immediately terrified.” On-screen text reads, “Never felt more protected.”

One commenter imagined the scene from an intruder’s perspective. “I mean.. it’s gonna work cos if I was a robber and I walked into this, I’d laugh so hard I’d alert everyone,” they wrote.

Another commenter complimented the dog's appearance and shared a pet-care experience. “Aww, I’m so jealous of its pearly white teeth,” they wrote. “My dog used to have yellow, stinky teeth and I was really worried.” They added that a vet recommended a dental spray and that regular use made a difference.

Another viewer weighed in on how an intruder might react. “To be fair…if I broke into your house and saw this lurking in the shadows…I think I’d definitely be unnerved if that’s any consolation,” they wrote.

A separate commenter predicted a different outcome for an intruder, writing that they would be overwhelmed by the dog's cuteness and leave. “[...] be overwhelmed with cuteness and leave definitely deserves the job."

Another commenter shared a story about a home visit by a professional. “I had the housing come round I wasn’t in they used the key code anyway,” they wrote. They said the visitors called to discuss the job before commenting on the dog. "You’ve got a lovely dog. Like did he not even bark she’s like no.”

A different viewer described a household pet with an intimidating label. “If it makes you feel any better this is my ‘protection’ dog,” they wrote. “Yet doesn’t go outside if it’s too cold and needs a coat,” they added. They also shared a picture of their dog. “And the worst thing he will do is fart although deadly it’s not what I signed up for xx.”

One more commenter described a past dog's protective behavior and personality. “I had a German Shepherd. He was the dumbest dog you could ever meet,” they wrote. “Huge softy, just generally stupid.” The commenter then recalled an incident in which the dog reacted to a neighbor.

“Our neighbour over the back leaned too far over while trimming his tree and my dog reacted, shackles [sic] up teeth showing,” they wrote. “It was like watching a completely different dog.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.