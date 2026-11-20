A 25-year-old woman shared her devastation in a Reddit post after her boyfriend of four years gambled away their savings, jeopardizing their plans to move to a bigger city, buy a larger house and share expenses. The woman considered moving ahead with her plans with her sister but questioned whether doing so would make her the bad person and whether it would spell the end of her relationship. The post, shared on r/TwoHotTakes on November 20, drew 166 comments as of publication.

The woman revealed that she had been living with her boyfriend for the past two years. She had always earned more than her boyfriend, had a stable job, invested wisely, saved regularly and managed her personal finances successfully. Despite coming from a financially stable family, the woman claimed that her boyfriend struggled financially because he did not want to ask his family for help.



When her boyfriend moved in with her, she wrote that he had a decent job, although he earned less than she did. “We made sure that we discussed how to manage our different financial situations - acknowledging it’s never always going to be 50-50, but because I had a much more secure financial state, I likely would be covering more of the household expenses, or at least could.” The problem began after they decided to move to a big city nearby.

The woman wrote that they had agreed to save enough for the first and last months' rent within the two months they had before moving. They also decided to save for a moving truck, bringing their total savings goal to $3,000. When the man realized it would be difficult to save that amount on his income alone, he started driving for Uber Eats to help reach the goal.

After the couple found their dream apartment in the city they planned to move to, the man asked her if they could look for a cheaper place. This happened after they had agreed on a particular amount. “He tells me he has only saved half the portion of the deposit he needed after I finally get him to tell me, hours later, what’s on his mind, and that he was embarrassed to tell me, but he’s had credit card debt he’s been working to pay off, and money's too tight to save more.”

After a lengthy discussion, the man confessed that he had been gambling for the past month and had lost $1,000 in just two weeks. They were supposed to move in less than three weeks, and the revelation left her devastated. “He says he figured it would be ok if I could cover his half and he would pay me back.”

The woman admitted that she was now unsure whether she could rely on her boyfriend after what he had done. She then turned to her sister, who suggested that they move in together in the big city instead. The woman was left with a dilemma: Should she move to the city with her sister or trust her boyfriend and temporarily cover his share?

“Is my relationship over if I do that, or if I ditch him? I love him, I really do, but we have our two months' notice; we have to move, but I have no idea what to do, and I'm honestly so embarrassed to tell my friends, when he’s been telling everyone in our lives excitedly that we’re moving together to the big city….”



One commenter advised the woman not to combine finances with a gambler, arguing that addiction would always win. Another also suggested that she leave her boyfriend, saying his actions were not those of someone she would want to be tied to.

A third user wrote, “He's showing you who he is. Believe him. And please, please, stop normalizing men who are behaving badly. Bad behavior is not to be rewarded with your acceptance and tolerance. Just say no. You have choices, and they start now, because you know exactly what future you are walking into with this man-child.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/TwoHotTakes.