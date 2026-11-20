A customer service worker said 15 years in the field had left them unprepared for the hostility they now face. Their Reddit post drew replies from workers who said they had quit or felt unable to cope with difficult customers.

The post, shared on r/CustomerService on November 18, 2026, received 43 upvotes and 22 comments at the time of publication. The poster said they had worked in customer service for more than 15 years and had once been a top performer.

They said their current job had seemed promising when they started a year ago. However, over the past three months, customers had repeatedly cursed at them and called them a “horrible person” for following company policy.

“I have worked in customer service a majority of my working life (15+ years) and people are getting more rude and entitled,” the poster wrote. “What the heck is actually wrong with people?” The Redditor said they used to be friendly, social and good at de-escalating conflicts. Now, they respond with “okay” and “sure” while customers rant at them.

The poster said they were searching for a back-office or stockroom job but had not found one. They also said they were trying not to take the interactions personally but felt angry much of the time. “Used to be so good at descilating [sic] and empathy and now i [sic] hate people,” the poster wrote. “What gives?”

They asked whether other workers had experienced more frequent conflicts with customers. They also wondered whether the problem was real or whether they were simply burned out.

One commenter said customer service had become difficult because customers were rude and treated workers as unintelligent. They said they had quit their job the Friday before commenting after 25 years in the field. “I cannot deal with the aggression and don’t even have the capacity to socialize after a rough week at work,” they wrote.

Rude customers are making workers quit. r/CustomerService

Another reply said the poster was not alone and described people as increasingly entitled and self-centered. The commenter said they were retired and no longer worked with the public but still noticed the behavior in everyday life. “Too often, people seem [...] unable (not unwilling) but unable to deal with others in a humanly, considerate, respectful manner!” the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter said customers had become less capable of following clear instructions. They described wanting to ask customers whether they could read basic information. “Like something is written clear as day that a child could read it yet this full-grown adult whose native language is English can’t,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster and commenters have not been confirmed.