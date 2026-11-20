TikTok content creator @brittanyybowen shared a video advising viewers to seek out the right rooms and surround themselves with people who challenge them and help them grow, arguing that doing so is key to achieving success. At the time of publication, the video had received over 22,000 views and 98 comments.

Brittanyy began the video by repeating an age-old saying that she believes still applies to modern life: “You are who you hang out with. Birds of a feather flock together.”

She went on to explain what the saying means, emphasizing that the people you choose to surround yourself with — and the rooms you put yourself in — can play a major role in determining your overall success.

According to Brittanyy, finding yourself in the right rooms means consciously choosing to spend time with people who challenge you to become a better version of yourself and expand what you believe is possible in your life.

“What I mean by the right rooms. What do I mean by that? You cannot sit in the same room for 10 years and expect a change or a different result because you are comfortable in that room,” she said.

Brittanyy continued by explaining that growth often comes from stepping outside your comfort zone. If you are in a room or surrounded by people who have become too comfortable with stagnation or mediocrity, she suggested, it may be time to change your surroundings and enter an unfamiliar environment.

She added, “When you exit the room where you're comfortable in, with people who probably were doing the same thing as you, super comfortable. You have to move into a new room where you're challenged, where you're uncomfortable, and where people in that room specifically are doing better than you and you want to become them.”

Viewers Agree that Being Uncomfortable and Finding the Right Rooms Lead to Success

Many of the viewers agreed with Brittanyy's advice, and some even prompted her for advice on what courses to take, or how to get into those rooms for themselves.

"I completely agree. . ." one commenter wrote. "Growth happens when you surround yourself with people who inspire you to think bigger and become better."

"When you say invest in education - what courses did you do? Or invest in? Just anything in your niche," referring to Brittanyy's line of business. "I'm so scared it's more things that won't help."

"Debt freedom isn't just about money; it's about discipline, knowledge, and changing the way you think," a third commenter wrote.

Brittanyy concluded the video by saying, "You should never be the best in the room that you're currently in if you want to constantly see growth and constantly see more success." She continues, "You have to put yourself in rooms where you are learning from people better than you, higher than you, make more money than you, more successful than you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims and advice shared in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @brittanyybowen's account.