A Reddit user has turned to the r/GirlDinnerDiaries community to discuss how her husband's drinking has become "draining" and is putting a strain on their marriage. The post, shared by u/Ok-Ambassador_7619 on Nov. 18, details what it's like being married to a "nice" alcoholic. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 4,500 views and 1,800 comments.

The subreddit is known as a place where women can talk about their lives, both the good and the bad, while also sharing what they had for dinner. In this case, the dinner photo serves as the post's main image. However, u/Ok-Ambassador_7619 is less sure about what to do next, as she says her husband refuses to change or acknowledge that he has a problem.

The poster says she has been dealing with her husband's drinking throughout their relationship. According to her, he drinks two to three high-alcohol-content IPA tallboys around four days a week. She also says he chugs any liquor that's available to him and has hidden alcohol from her multiple times.

She says he never gets mean or angry when he's drunk, but his continued drinking has left her feeling increasingly resentful and angry toward him.

"When he blacks/browns out, he is unreliable, and I feel lonelier than ever. I have thoughts I’d rather be alone in our apartment rather than feel lonely with him here," she wrote.

One example she shared involved the couple watching a movie together. The next morning, her husband wouldn't remember watching it, and he didn't understand why she found that concerning. She also says his drinking has caused him to slack off around the house and abandon his hobbies.

u/Ok-Ambassador_7619 also recalled that her husband blacked out the night before their wedding. She had asked him to be home by 11 p.m., which she felt was a reasonable request. When he didn't return, she ended up calling his friends to find out where he was.

"I got 3 hours of sleep the night before the wedding and he had the audacity to take a nap before the wedding… I had a thought to call off the wedding, but it was a destination wedding that my parents had paid for, and I couldn’t make myself do it," she wrote.

She adds that she has told him more than once how disrespected she felt by his behavior that night, but nothing has changed. Now, she is considering moving in with her parents for a month, although she is afraid her husband might try to take their cats.

Reddit users offer advice about her marriage and her husband's drinking

"The best time to leave that man was at 11pm on the night before your wedding, when he didn’t come home. Good news though, because the second best time is now," one user commented.

"Better to be alone for real than lonely in a relationship. Also I have been here with a past relationship and I thought I could help with the alcoholism but it’s something they gotta do themselves otherwise it’s not going to happen. I feel your pain and wish you the best. If I were you I’d pack up the cats and head to your parents house," another user wrote.

Other users shared their own experiences with alcohol use and how quitting had improved their lives. However, if the Redditor's husband doesn't believe his drinking is a problem, she may have a difficult time convincing him to make a change.

"Honey your parents would rather you 'waste' their money than your life. Said with a mother’s love," another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.