A post shared to r/legaladvice on Nov. 18, 2026, describes an employee's dilemma after they were fired from their call center representative position for allegedly being inactive during an entire shift. The catch? They weren't even scheduled to work that day. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 3,400 upvotes and 40 comments.

The writer explained that, after working at the call center for six years, they were abruptly summoned to a meeting with two managers, who informed them that they were being fired for repeated call avoidance that had allegedly lasted an entire shift.

The most confusing part of the unexpected termination was that the managers didn't provide any evidence or additional information to support their claims. Even after contacting the HR department, the writer was told there was nothing they could do. Determined to get answers, however, the employee continued pressing the issue until an associate relations case was opened.

In the days that followed, they were finally able to speak with someone in associate relations. Only then did they learn that their manager had documented a date on which they allegedly avoided calls for an entire shift. However, they would first need to establish which date the manager was referring to.

Nearly a Month After Being Fired, Redditor Discovers the Allegedly Inactive Shift Was Their Day Off

The writer explained that, after nearly a month of communicating with associate relations, they were finally given the date of the shift their manager claimed they had been inactive.

Another crucial piece of evidence came from a notification system the writer had set up to keep track of their schedule. While reviewing the notifications, they discovered that they had actually been scheduled to be off that day, meaning they weren't supposed to be working in the first place.

The writer said they were genuinely in shock over the revelation, particularly because, after six years of working diligently for the company, no one had bothered to check the schedule to establish whether they were actually supposed to be working that day.

Ultimately, they felt they had been let go because of the company's disorganization, rather than any failure to fulfill their responsibilities.

Reacting to the post, commenters advised that they try to get their job back. One commenter wrote, "You can submit the information that you were on approved PTO that day and see if they offer you your job back.

Outside of that, this definitely seems to be a sh---y firing due to disorganization or something, but it doesn't appear to be illegally sh---y.

You might qualify for unemployment -- you can file for it, and appeal if denied."

Another commenter encouraged them to take legal action. They wrote, "Being fired one month after filing for FMLA leave, and being told you're fired for not doing your job on a day you had pto, assuming you have documentation of all of this, is something you should highly considered taking to an employment lawyer in your state."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/legaladvice.