TikTok user @blueberrybowl shared a video offering her perspective on another creator's discussion about a husband who openly told his wife about a woman at work he found attractive. At the time of publication, the video had garnered nearly 174,000 views and 216 comments.

Blueberry's argument was that a healthy marriage should provide a safe space for a husband to speak candidly with his wife about these kinds of struggles, rather than confiding in outsiders or hiding the situation out of fear.

Blueberry began by breaking down the other creator's video. In it, the husband confessed to his wife on their podcast that there was a young woman at his office who was clearly attracted to him. She knew he was in a committed relationship, and he made it clear to his wife that he wasn't interested in pursuing an intimate relationship with her. However, he acknowledged that if he were single, she was someone he could see himself getting to know.

He told his wife on the podcast, "Yeah, there's a babe at work. . . And she is the kind of girl that I could make a mistake with, essentially. Not that I'm planning to make a mistake or I'm even remotely interested in her, but if I was single, I would be interested in getting to knew her."

To explain why the husband felt comfortable sharing this with his wife, Blueberry pointed out that his wife was his accountability partner. Essentially, whenever he needed to talk to someone about personal struggles, she was the person he felt safest having those conversations with.

Based on the podcast discussion, Blueberry and her sister debated whether it was appropriate for a husband to discuss a potential 'work wife' situation with his actual wife. Blueberry agreed with the idea and said she would want her own husband to approach her about his personal struggles so they could address them together.

"My immediate answer was, 'Of course that's appropriate to tell his wife.' Not only from a transparency perspective, but who else are you trying to tell?" she said.

Another reason Blueberry would prefer her husband to speak candidly with her about a potential 'work wife' situation is that it would demonstrate the strength of their bond beyond the traditional roles associated with marriage.

She argued that many people get married because their partners fulfill certain expectations, such as a man being a provider and protector and a woman being a nurturer and homemaker. However, she believes people often overlook other aspects of their partners and the importance of genuinely enjoying each other's company.

"I feel like most people marry for fulfillment of roles. Don't get me wrong. . . That's so important. . . I feel like that's where most people stop. Like, more time, you do not enjoy the company of your babe. You don't wanna hear them talk. You don't respect their opinions. Most of the time you think they're a bit slow," she explained.

TikToker's Sister Disagrees That Husbands Should Discuss a 'Work Wife' With Their Partners

Blueberry said her sister disagreed with her perspective, arguing that it might be inappropriate for a husband to discuss a 'work wife' situation with his partner. She believed the conversation could make a wife feel insecure and potentially create problems in the marriage.

Her sister's perspective was that not everyone looks for an accountability partner or best friend in their spouse. Some husbands prefer to discuss certain issues with their friends or even a therapist. Others simply might not want to speak with their wives at length about their innermost struggles.

While Blueberry understood her sister's point of view, she struggled to understand the reasoning behind it. In her mind, what was the point of getting married to someone you couldn't be transparent with?

"I hear that, but I don't get it. Because, why marry? I thought the whole purpose of a soulmate. . . Your partner, your one true love, your husband, your wife. . . Was that you can have a confidant for all of these categories in that one person. Even if they're not the qualifier to fulfill those needs," she said.

In reacting to the video, some viewers agreed with her perspective, while others agreed with her sister's. One commenter said this conversation could invite problems in a marriage. She wrote, "I see your point, but equally it can potentially cause problems. My partner will have to respect and love me enough to not even be feeling another babe."

Another viewer also disagreed and pointed out that it might make the wife anxious. She wrote, "I disagree, sometimes you need to protect your partner. Telling her would only give her anxiety."

Other viewers agreed with Blueberry. This commenter said a man should be able to confide in his wife about these issues. She wrote, "I agree with you. Everyone's got different preferences I guess but yea, you should be able to confide in your partner about these things."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on TikTok creator @blueberrybowl's account.