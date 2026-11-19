A post shared on r/AskReddit on November 19, 2026, asks sick workers how they are avoiding suspicion about taking time off to play GTA 6. The post drew about 5,900 upvotes and 1,300 comments at the time of publication.

The question concerned employees whose sick days coincided with the game's release, rather than people openly taking vacation time to play.

A manager described receiving far more medical information than they wanted from a longtime employee. “[...] he has worked for me for 5+ years and I've never asked once,” the commenter wrote. The employee nevertheless continued listing symptoms whenever they called out.

“Dude, I don't want to hear about your diarrhea,” the manager added. They wanted the employee to recover and return when ready, without describing every detail.

A reply recalled an absence explanation involving a sick dog and damaged footwear. “My favorite was that the dog was sick,” the commenter wrote. The employee described an accident around the house and said their shoes needed professional cleaning. “[...] now they had to take their shoes to the cleaner,” the commenter recalled. They thought discarding the shoes made more sense than asking someone else to clean them. “The cleaner doesn't want your business that badly.”

One supervisor said the explanations sometimes reached coworkers as well as management. “Some of my staff insist on not only telling me their laundry list of symptoms,” the commenter wrote. Employees also posted those details in the work group chat when seeking shift coverage.

“I have to keep telling them to please stop, literally none of us need or want to know,” they added. Their instruction was to ask someone to cover the shift and leave it there. “A lot of them are young, so I get they feel the need to explain themselves, but at what cost lmao.”

A worker objected to having to defend being too unwell to do their job.

“Yeah tbh having to explain why you are sick is a red flag for a workplace, imo,” the commenter argued. They particularly disliked the thought of debating their symptoms while already feeling ill.

“If I'm too sick to work, i [sic] dont [sic] have the energy to debate with my boss if I am or not actually sick. Even worse if they request a doctors [sic] note.” The commenter added that their own bosses had not required such discussions.

A manager's joke about the game drew an enthusiastic response from an employee requesting time off. “One of my employees told me just a bit ago he was going to be out tomorrow and Friday,” the commenter wrote. The employee said he felt unwell and wanted a long weekend.

Redditors share employees’ details of their sick leaves. r/AskReddit

The manager jokingly requested a Monday report about the new GTA and wished him an enjoyable launch. “Dude got all excited and totally spilled the beans,” the commenter recalled. “He said he was gonna go get a bunch of snacks,” the manager wrote. The employee also planned to collect his son early from school.

“[...] pull his son out of school midday Friday and they were gonna play it together all weekend.” The manager welcomed the idea of them spending that time together. “Good for him,” the commenter wrote. In an edit thanking readers for awards, they added, “Be better to those around you.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts described in this thread. The details above reflect the commenters' accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters' identities, their employers, and the circumstances of the absences have not been confirmed.